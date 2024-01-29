How old is Abbey from ‘Love on the Spectrum?’

After season 1 of Love on the Spectrum US, Abbey Romeo stole our hearts with her infectious personality, as well as her relationship with David Isaacman that was seriously to die for. Lucky for fans of the franchise, the two lovebirds made their return to our television screens for season 2 of the show — which hit Netflix on January 19 — embarking on a trip to Africa to see their all time favorite animal: the African lion.

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, Love on the Spectrum US is a spin-off of Love on the Spectrum — which is based in Australia — both created and directed by Cian O’Clery. Earning numerous Emmy Awards for its first season, “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum navigate the world of romance and relationships” throughout Love on the Spectrum US, and with season 2 available to stream now, viewers get to see how much Abbey has grown as a person and a girlfriend after some time has passed.

Because of this, fans of the franchise were left with quite a few questions about the show’s leading lady, many of which had to do with her age. Keep scrolling to see how old Abbey Romeo is in the year 2024…

Abbey Romeo’s Age

During season 1 of Love on the Spectrum US, Abbey was 23 years old, and during season 2 of Love on the Spectrum US, Abbey was 24 years old. According to her Instagram profile — where she has amassed a whopping 350k followers — Abbey is now 25 years old, celebrating her birthday on May 16th.

“This beauty turns a quarter of a century today! Happy birthday to this singing, manifesting, hat making, mermaid/lion loving, real-life Disney princess! We can all learn so much from Abbey about how to live life a little fuller. So in her honor today, go out and give someone a compliment, try to overcome a fear, or see the positive in a negative situation. Be a little like Abbey on her 25th birthday. 💕 Thank you all so much for following her journey! #hatsbyabbey #abbeysautism #abbeysbirthdayextravganza“

Known for being obsessed with all things Disney, animals, and waterparks, the California native got to experience a great deal of the latter during her birthday, embarking on a Royal Carribean cruise that stopped at Dreamworks Waterpark, CocoCay in the Bahamas, Atlantis in the Bahamas, and more.

Will she get to experience even more waterparks during her 26th trip around the sun? Only time will tell…

To see more of the stunning Abbey Romeo, fans of the franchise can stream every single episode of Love on the Spectrum US now via Netflix.