How old is David from ‘Love on the Spectrum?’

During season 1 of Love on the Spectrum US, Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman captivated viewers from coast to coast with their love story that is seriously as sweet as can be. To the delight of fans of the franchise, the two lovebirds returned to our television screens for season 2, taking a trip to Africa to see their all time favorite animal — the African lion — in the wild. How cool is that?

For those who are unfamiliar with Love on the Spectrum US, it is a spin-off of Love on the Spectrum — which is based in Australia — both created and directed by Cian O’Clery. Earning numerous Emmy Awards for its first season, Love on the Spectrum US highlights “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum” as they “navigate the world of romance and relationships,” and with season 2 hitting Netflix in January of 2024, fans of the franchise have numerous questions surrounding the stars beyond our television screens.

One of these stars is the one and only David Isaacman, who failed to receive much of a backstory on Love on the Spectrum US besides being the love interest of Abbey Romeo. Because of this, the most frequently asked question has to do with his age, with severals viewers being unable to determine just how old he actually is.

Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

David Isaacman’s Age

David Isaacman is reportedly 28 years old, celebrating his birthday with his sisters — Aubrey and Alison — as well as his Love on the Spectrum US lover on February 16. To celebrate, the group got to see The Lion King on Broadway, which David deemed to be the “best Lion King birthday ever” in an Instagram post.

“For our birthday yesterday my sisters and I got to see the Lion King on Broadway with my girlfriend Abbey and my buddies. Thank you for celebrating with me and making it the best Lion King birthday ever! 🦁👑🎈”

While he might not be the star of the show, to see more of David Isaacman and his relationship with Abbey Romeo that is seriously #RelationshipGoals, fans of the franchise can stream every single episode of Love on the Spectrum US now via Netflix. It truly as heartwarming as can be!