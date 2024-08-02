How old is Pip in ‘A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder’?

While Netflix might be down some subscribers, there’s still no greater treat for TV fans than checking out the promising releases on the streaming service. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has everything we look for: a small town, a mysterious death, complicated characters, and what is sure to be lots of secrets. Before watching, we want to know more about the main character Pippa Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers), including her age.

Recommended Videos

With a wild amount of entertainment options out there, it can be hard to jump right into a new TV show without hearing a little bit about it, from the characters to the main plot to the tone. Let’s find out how old Pip is and then blast the A/C and check out this series… or get lost in Pip’s compelling story and try to forget how hot our apartment is.

What is Pip’s age in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder?

Photo via Barratt/Netflix

The main character in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Pip, is 17 years old. After hearing that Sal Singh (Rahul Pattni) murdered his girlfriend Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies), Pip trusts her gut and chooses to look into it herself. She doesn’t buy this story and has a feeling that something else happened.

Like the many YA stories that came before it, from One Of Us Is Lying to Pretty Little Liars (you can’t have a high school mystery without a lot of lies!), A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has a precocious and interesting teenage protagonist. The book series by Holly Jackson and the Netflix series wouldn’t be as fun if Pip was an adult. Since she’s still so young, she has the courage of her convictions and the necessary distrust of authority figures to keep going, even when her investigation hits those inevitable speedbumps.

Since Pip is so confident that she can crack this case at only 17, she’s definitely got a bright future ahead of her. We just hope she finds some time in her schedule for activities that have nothing to do with murder and can be a regular teenager, too.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy