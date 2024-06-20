‘I put all my cards on you’: Justin leaves the ‘Perfect Match’ villa heartbroken after his costar’s confession

It has been a roller coaster ride for contestants in the Perfect Match villa. With the final decision just around the corner, each couple questions their relationship status as outside factors affect them. We’ve seen a shift in friendship dynamics throughout the season and the initial couples in episode 1 couldn’t survive that long. Fast forward to episode 9, participants can be seen competing to stay in the villa till the end.

A few of them are in search of love meanwhile, the others only wish to secure their position in the game to achieve the winning title. The To Tell the Truth episode put things into perspective for the audience as they got an aerial view into each messy and complicated situation. Harry and Jess’ relationship hangs by a thread after the former is informed about Jowsey’s kiss with Melinda.

Micah on the other hand is heartbroken by Kaz who matches with Chrtisine and kisses Holly. She decides to leave the villa but later changes her decision after Xanthi encourages her to match with Izzy. Meanwhile, Tolu and Chris question their connection after the Dated and Related star feels “guilty” for not exploring other romantic prospects in the villa.

While other couples struggle to navigate their newly formed connections, Alara and Stevan enjoy their time away from the drama. For Elys and Justin, things were working out smoothly until Hutchinson had a change of heart.

Elys Hutchinson breaks up with Justin Assada to match with Bryton Constantin on Perfect Match season 2

On Perfect Match season 2 episode 8, eliminated contestants returned to the villa and were given another chance to form connections with matched participants. This was done to test each couple and see whether they wished to commit to the same person or explore a new bond.

Bryton Constantin, who left the villa after Dominique chose Chris, returned to the show. He alongside other eliminated cast members such as Dom Gabriel crashed the girl’s party. The Squid Game: The Challenge star showed interest in Micah and then Elys. Micah was attracted to Bryton but impulsively decided to match with Izzy after she saw her ex-boyfriend Kaz kiss Holly.

After talking to Bryton, Elys was confused about whether she should choose her current partner Justin. She felt that her relationship with Justin got too serious and it “threw her off a little bit”. In her confessional interview, Elys told the cameras:

I’m just a bit confused today. My head is completely frazzled. I’ve been completely settled with Justin, but it’s just got all very deep, very fast. I’m lost for words, I don’t even know what to do, or what to think, or where to look, or who to look at.”

She went to Bryton and asked why he spoke to Micah instead of her. Bryton replied that Elys looked “invested” in her relationship with Justin and thought he didn’t have a chance. Elys admitted that Justin was the “safest option” and implied that her current relationship lacked the fun element, which is why she was drawn towards Bryton more.

During a conversation with the Surviving Paradise contestant, she explained that she wasn’t ready for something that “deep” yet. Meanwhile, Justin reassured Elys that he wanted to match with her no matter what. He knew he had found his love match and was excited for their future together. Assada shared that he fell in love with Elys’ looks, personality, and heart and wanted a long-term commitment with her.

He hoped that they would leave the villa as the strongest couple together. However, Justin’s hope was crushed when Elys disclosed she had matched with Bryton. Assada was shocked to hear this decision after he and Elys had built a strong connection for weeks. To viewers, it seemed like Hutchinson was taken aback by Justin planning their future and her commitment issues might have caused this breakup.

Assada refused to listen to what Elys had to say and left the conversation. He was blindsided by Elys’ actions and couldn’t believe she would swap partners so quick. Before exiting the villa, Assada said:

I want you to have tour time. I want you to fo you. I’m leaving tonight. I put all my cards on you. And no, I don’t want to hear you out.”

The upcoming finale and reunion episodes will reveal whether Justin will confront Elys for her decision. Stream Perfect Match season 2 finale episode 10 on June 21, 2024.

