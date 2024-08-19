Is ‘Gilmore Girls’ leaving Netflix?

Gilmore Girls hasn’t been on the air as long as some other timeless classics, but it still enjoys a massive, devoted following, as the series has become a comfort show for many. The original seven seasons aired from 2000 to 2007, and many new viewers discovered the series for the first time on streaming platforms. The WB hit has been on Netflix since 2014, but is it leaving the streaming service any time soon?

The series follows mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory, and their relationships with the rest of the family and respective love interests. With its witty comebacks, endless love for coffee, and debates about the best pairings (Team Logan here), Gilmore Girls is always a good idea. Fans got a chance to revisit the characters in 2016 with the four-part miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Although it’s a decade since fans have been able to indulge in the show at their leisure on Netflix, are the rumors that it’s leaving the platform true? Here’s everything you need to know about the future of your favorite Stars Hollow duo.

Fear not, you can still stream Gilmore Girls on Netflix

Netflix will not leave us without our Gilmore Girls fix — at least not yet. Just like Lorelai and coffee, Netflix and Gilmore Girls go hand in hand. While we might have to brace ourselves for when the series eventually does leave the platform — just as Lorelai had to brace herself when Rory left for Yale — that isn’t happening anytime soon.

Netflix has a contract to run Gilmore Girls for at least two more years, until July 1, 2026, which means there are endless opportunities to keep binge-watching the seven seasons from start to finish multiple times over (no judgment here). After July 2026, Netflix will either renew its deal or the series will eventually move to another streaming service. Since Gilmore Girls aired its final seasons on The WB — the bygone days before the network became The CW — the series officially belongs to Warner Bros., so, it might end up streaming on its platform, Max.

Things are, of course, different for the Gilmore Girls revival. The four-episode miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was produced by Netflix, and the platform has exclusive rights to keep it on its platform for 10 years, which means there are also two more years to stream it until Nov. 25, 2026. That’s still a long time.

