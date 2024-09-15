Is Netflix’s ‘Uglies’ based on a book?

The post-scarcity dystopian world of Uglies on Netflix is as scary as it comes. But have we already had a taste of it perhaps in a different medium?

Experimental sci-fi dramas hang on a thin thread on Netflix given its vast library of niche films catering to a vast audience. In the more refined genres like dystopia, new films face ruthless comparisons with hits like The Hunger Games or Divergent before they stand out as a success among audiences. But this has never stopped Netflix from expanding its library with new experimental releases every few months. This time, Uglies has all eyes glued to it, some admiring, some judging.

Despite facing hurdles drawing audiences at large, one thing that often helps new projects have a grip on viewers is having their plots rooted in a different, already-known medium of entertainment. Simply put, movies and TV shows adapted or inspired by mythological stories, books, and legends have a greater chance of stealing audience attention. After all, who wouldn’t want to put a face to their favorite characters and have a real image of the imaginary places they love? But does Netflix’s Uglies have a Godfather too?

Netflix’s Uglies is an adaptation of one of Scott Westerfeld’s finest works of dystopian fiction

Having a well-written, tried, and tested plot at hand is as huge of a responsibility for directors as it is an advantage for winning audiences. Imagine having a pre-loved story and making it into something people hate (No digs at Percy Jackson or The Hobbit trilogy). Thankfully for us, director McG, known for his genre-bending projects did not completely disappoint in his effort to give Uglies a live-action face (slightly maybe).

So for the people at the back, Netflix’s Uglies is based on Scott Westerfield’s 2005 dystopian novel of the same name. It is the first in the original trilogy of books called the Uglies series, which now also includes Pretties (2005), Specials (2006), and Extras (2007). The film taps into a dystopian future where everyone is considered an “ugly,” but undergoes mandatory extreme cosmetic surgery at 16 to become “Pretties.”

At the center of the tale is Tally Youngblood, who rebels against society’s enforced conformity, after her friends Shay and David show her the downsides to becoming a “Pretty.” The movie offers a critical reflection on vanity and self-acceptance for viewers. However, the film’s reception has been uneven despite weighing more on the positive side. Critics have called the film somewhat conventional and derivative, relying too heavily on YA clichés. But despite this, Joey King’s charm and the nostalgic bond many fans have with the novel have helped the film garner a sizable fan base.

