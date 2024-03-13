Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax is a classic children’s book from 1971 that addresses environmental concerns. Its 2012 film adaptation is just as popular, though perhaps for slightly different reasons (I’m looking at you Once-ler fans).

The Lorax is often considered as Dr. Seuss at his most serious, a tale lamenting the effect of corporate greed on the environment. While the book is also considered one of Seuss’ best, it has been criticized as anti-capitalist and banned in some schools. The 2012 movie is decidedly less serious than the book but has been criticized for diluting Seuss’ environmentally conscious message; despite these critiques, The Lorax was a hit and a lesson to never underestimate the power of a colorful children’s movie with a big marketing budget.

A decade after its release, The Lorax still has a dedicated viewership. If you’ve ever wanted to watch The Lorax or you’re due for a re-watch, you can check if your favorite streaming service has it in its catalogue. For several years, those who wanted to watch The Lorax could count on Netflix to have the film. Is that still the case in 2024?

Is The Lorax on Netflix?

Sadly, those days are behind us and The Lorax is no longer on Netflix. Fortunately, you have other options if you want to watch the film.

The Lorax is available to stream on Peacock Premium as of 2024. If you don’t have a Peacock Premium subscription, you can also rent or purchase the movie on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu.