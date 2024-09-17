‘He’s stealing the show already!’: Jonathan Bailey’s ‘Heartstopper’ trailer cameo is already making the internet drool uncontrollably

The trailer for season 3 of Heartstopper is here and we have watched it at least 10 times. Especially that part at the end. Yeah, you know the one.

Jonathan Bailey is joining the Netflix teen show as Jack Maddox, a take on the source material’s academic hottie Henry Maddox, who Charlie (Joe Locke) has a major crush on. And who can blame him? The trailer gave us our first official glimpse into Bailey’s appearance as the heartthrob professor when Charlie and Nick (Kit Connor) attend his book signing only for the latter to become a blubbering mess, realizing he, too, might be hot for the teacher.

Similarly to Charlie and Nick, Heartstopper and Jonathan Bailey fans alike have begun swooning over Mr. Maddox. Most related to Nick’s bi-panic reaction, while others came up with all kinds of indecent answers to Bailey’s one line in the trailer, “What can I do for you?”

In more tame responses, however, fans are praising the Heartstopper casting crew for the perfect fit between actor and character, and wondering whether Bailey has the same hours in a day as the rest of us mere mortals. In the last year, besides filming his Heartstopper guest appearance, he’s been featured in Bridgerton and Fellow Travellers.

He also found time to star in Wicked, Wicked Part Two, and Jurassic World Rebirth — all releasing within a year. He also landed the lead in a London Theatre production of Shakespeare’s Richard II, premiering in 2025.

Fellow Travellers stans, however, are taking this harder than anyone else. Those who have watched the show know Bailey’s character, Tim Laughlin, who is one of the sweetest men ever, experienced quite the tragic, heartbreaking ending. Mr. Maddox’s chic round glasses and stylish quiff are just a little too reminiscent of Skippy for comfort. We’re feeling all the feels.

Bailey was just at the Emmys on Sunday where he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for that same role but lost out to Lamorne Morris for his performance in Fargo. Bailey previously won the Critics’ Choice Television Award and the Satellite Award for his performance as Tim.

tim laughlin come back to me i miss you 😔pic.twitter.com/Pg8eTZEPWR — alice (@chvsbit) September 17, 2024 tim laughlin coded im being so normal https://t.co/3cu6x6oGqa — v| 🍉 (@jellysmoshh) September 17, 2024

What will season 3 of Heartstopper be about?

Season 3 of Heartstopper finds Charlie, Nick, and the gang at the end of summer break as they get ready to face sixth form (the last two years of high school in the U.K.). The season will dive deeper into some of the issues introduced in the previous installment, especially regarding Charlie’s possible eating disorder. Fans will also recall that the love birds almost exchanged “I love you”s at the end of last season and, fear not, that will also be addressed in this new batch of episodes.

Bailey is not the only exciting new addition to the Heastopper cast, though. Besides the main cast, which sees William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, and Tobie Donovan reprise their roles alongside Locke and Connor, the one and only Hayley Atwell is also joining the team. The Atwell/Bailey combo just about makes up for the absence of Oscar-winner and national delight Olivia Colman (who played Nick’s mom in previous seasons and will sit this one out for lack of time).

Heartstopper season 3 will be out on Netflix on Oct. 3.

