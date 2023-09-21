Latest Netflix News: Rom-coms are officially making a comeback, just as Netflix and Ana de Armas join hands at a John Wick-esque thriller

September is a harsh month for streaming services, I assume. On the one hand, they can’t exactly start advertising Christmas content, and Halloween is still more than a month away. On the other hand, they also need to stop boasting Summer series and films (unless they’re Blue Lagoon). It truly makes you think about the endless possibilities of what may come, and apparently, Netflix also thought long and hard and invested in a Valentine’s Day flick, one that is surprisingly good.

Yet, it’s not just romcoms that are making their way through the charts. Remember when we mentioned Blue Lagoon? That was not by chance. Apparently, the summer flick is also jumping to the charts all over the world. Whether it may be Brenton Thwaites’ good looks or the fact that it is an adaptation of the original 1980s survival drama, one thing’s for sure: we shall never escape the bluest of the lagoons.

Love at First Sight may just signal a new beginning for rom-com fans (hurrah!)

Cr. Rob Baker Ashton/Netflix © 2023

Technically, it’s not yet February, but Love at First Sight is the perfect rom-com to watch come Valentine’s Day. Or truly, in any other day of the year. Based on Jennifer E. Smith’s literary smash The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, this cinematic adaptation is receiving quite positive reviews by both critics and audiences alike. So much so, that it has made it through all the way across the charts which is to say a lot, considering rom-coms don’t have the best reputation in the world of cinema.

Ana de Armas’ newest thriller perfectly channels John Wick after continuous failed attempts

Image via Lionsgate

You’ve seen John Wick. You’ve even seen John Wick on Netflix (Kill Boksoon). You’ve seen Tom Cruise semi-channeling John Wick vibes in Jack Reacher. Yet, a truly inspired action thriller in the vein of John Wick has eluded us. That is, until Ana de Armas’ Ballerina burst onto the scene, promising a delivery that looks even more enticing in the new trailer. Packed with adrenaline and fueled by revenge, the film will be available in digital format on Netflix after its theatrical run. And we simply can’t wait.

Måneskin makes their Netflix debut through Bloody Samurais

Image via Netflix

Who would have thought Eurovision would find its way onto Netflix, especially in the form of a soundtrack accompanying the adventures of a supernatural samurai? That’s right, Europeans, we’ve scored a win! You may already be familiar with Onimusha as a video game, but Netflix has just dropped a trailer for the anime adaptation, featuring none other than the Italian 2021 Eurovision winners, Måneskin, as the performers of the opening song. Who could better capture the fierce spirit of Toshiro Mifune?

Summer may be leaving but Blue Lagoon will never die as it tops the charts in September

Image via Lifetime

Blue Lagoon was adapted six times. That’s six total times that the same story was filmed all over again since 1980. You might be thinking, “Was it really needed?” and no, it really wasn’t but now, Blue Lagoon: The Awakening, is surfing all the way to the top of the charts for some reason unbeknownst to us.

The Awakening was initially released as a Lifetime original movie in 2012, and in a fun little twist, it actually takes place during modern times – at least, by 2012 standards. Despite adding a less-than-original seasoning to the original plot, it continues to make its mark on the charts, even after the whole Brooke Shields fiasco.

The remake inception that led to Society of the Snow may actually grand an Academy Award for Netflix in the future

Image via Netflix

Society of the Snow depicts the same story as 1976’s Survive! and 1993’s Alive as it once again tries to retell the story of Uruguay’s Air Force Flight 571. Only this time, the film may be the only one to actually receive acclaimed critics and possibly an accolade nomination – at least, if it depends on Spain. The Southern European country selected the film as its candidate for the Best International Feature Film category at next year’s Oscars, to everyone’s surprise.

In a positive turn of events, the film appears to be an actual good depiction of the story that has been through a loop of remakes, boasting an all-perfect approval review on Rotten Tomatoes. Could this be yet another Oscar winner for the platform?