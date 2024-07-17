‘Love Is Blind: UK’ Season 1 release date, confirmed

Netflix’s dating show Love is Blind: UK’s release date has been officially confirmed. Previously, the streaming platform teased that the new spin-off series would be hosted by the iconic couple Emma and Matt Willis.

Following a similar format to other spin-offs such as Love Island US, Brazil, Japan, and Sweden, the British version of the show will surely exceed fans’ expectations. As viewers already know, this show focuses on establishing and forming emotional bonds, and eliminates the physical factors.

All cast members get a chance to get to find their love match on the show by getting to know each other on a deeper level. Without knowing what their partner looks like, the wedding day will reveal whether the couple wants to be together or separate their pathways.

Love is Blind: UK season 1 is set to air on Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Love is Blind: UK season 1’s official teaser was posted to Netflix’s YouTube channel. The trailer description describes the U.K. version of the “social experiment” as a unique one. It states:

“Can you really fall for someone, without ever setting eyes on them? Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person. But who will make it down the aisle?”

Matt from the pop band Busted and Emma who previously hosted Big Brother, were excited about the hosting opportunity when they were first contacted by Netflix. Emma revealed she is considered a matchmaker in her friend circle, so it is a familiar role for her to explore. Matt, on the other hand, shared he would look forward to working with his wife, and was glad the two were part of this big Netflix project.

According to Tudum by Netflix’s July 11, 2024 announcement, the new Love is Blind franchise spinoff episodes will be released from August 7 onwards. All eleven episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays in a series of three batches. The episode schedule is mentioned as follows:

Batch 1, week 1 – Wednesday, August 7, 2024: Episodes 1–4

Batch 2, Week 2 – Wednesday, August 1, 2024: Episodes 5–9

Batch 3, Week 3 – Wednesday, August 2, 2024: Episodes 10–11

Don’t forget to stream Love is Blind UK season 1 from Wednesday, August 7, 2024 onwards only on Netflix. Fans can also follow Love is Blind‘s official Instagram accounts to stay updated with new announcements, teasers, and episode previews.

