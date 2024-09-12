‘Love Next Door’ episode 9 release date, confirmed

Love Next Door is a South Korean drama featuring Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min in lead roles. From the creators that gave us Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Love Next Door has had K-drama enthusiasts in a chokehold with its cutesy friends-to-lovers storyline.

Netflix’s Korean romance drama run this year has been wonderful. Fans have been treated to the likes of Queen of Hearts, and Love Next Door is another smash hit love story from the streamer. Episode 8 has shown that things are becoming complicated, but not to worry, as episode 9 of Love Next Door is just around the corner.

Episode 8’s recap

In episode 8 of Love Next Door, Seung-hyo confesses his feelings to Seok-ryu at her father’s restaurant, revealing that he has liked her for a long time. Seok-ryu remembers how Seung-hyo once helped her overcome her fear of water. It is also revealed that Seok-ryu had feelings for Seung-hyo years before he started liking her. After the confession, Seung-hyo experiences anxiety about Seok-ryu’s answer. All the while, his relationship with his parents becomes tense, as his father suspects his mother of an affair. Nonetheless, Seung-hyo and Seok-ryu agree that she has 11 days to respond to his confession.

Meanwhile, Dan-Ho decides to write articles about different professions, starting with emergency services, where he gains a new perspective on hard work. Meanwhile, Seok-ryu’s younger brother, Dong-Jin, wants to become an Instagram influencer, but Seok-ryu is against it. This episode of Love Next Door clearly highlights the strained relationships in Seok-ryu’s family. For example, her family finds out she’s attending cooking classes and wants to become a chef, but they staunchly disapprove.

Despite this, Seung-hyo offers Seok-ryu space in an office kitchen to practice cooking, and he confronts Hyeon-Jun, the ex-fiance, and declares his intentions to pursue Seok-ryu. The episode ends with Seok-ryu experiencing severe stomach pain and choosing to go with Hyeon-Jun for help. It’s also revealed that Seok-ryu had stage 2 stomach cancer three years ago, and she now fears a relapse.

Episode 9 of Love Next Door is set to premiere on Sept. 14, 2024, and will be available on Netflix. The series also airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 PM KST. For viewers in other regions, you can expect to catch the K-drama at these times:

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at 5:50 AM PST

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at 6:50 AM MST

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at 7:50 AM CST

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at 8:50 AM EST

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at 5:20 PM IST

What to expect in episode 9 of Love Next Door

Based on the preview for episode 9, we can expect that Seung-hyo finds out about Seok-ryu’s illness and feels deeply betrayed because she has kept such a huge secret from him. We also see that Hyeon-jun proposes to Seok-ryu again, and she tries out the engagement ring. Hopefully, we get to find out her final decision when it comes to their relationship. Thankfully, there’s still a lot more of the storyline ahead, as Love Next Door is expected to have 16 episodes in total.

