‘Squid Game’ season 2: Every death, confirmed

The second season of Squid Game brings back Netflix’s deadly competition with higher stakes. While Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is forced to play the games again, his goal is to end the vicious cycle of violence once and for all, so he’s taking the fight back to the Front Man. Unsurprisingly, a lot of blood gets spilled in the pursuit of victory. Now that Squid Game season 2 is available let’s discuss every major death.

Mr. Kim, the loan shark

Three years after the first season’s events, Gi-hun still uses all his money to track down The Salesman (Gong Yoo), who is responsible for recruiting desperate people in subway stations. Gi-hun’s fortune has allowed him to buy the loyalty of Mr. Kim (Kim Pub-lae), the loan shark who threatened to steal his organs in season 1. The first death in Squid Game season 2 happens in episode 1 when Mr. Kim and Woo-seok (Jun Suk-ho) are forced to play a deadly game of “rock, paper, scissors” by The Salesman.

After being cornered by Mr. Kim and Woo-seok, The Salesman knocks them out, drags them to the Pink Hotel that Gi-hun uses as his base of operations, ties them to a chair, and forces them to play “rock, paper, scissors.” Mr. Kim loses the game and is shot in the head as a punishment.

The Salesman, aka the recruiter

After killing Mr. Kim, The Salesman awaits Gi-hun in the hotel to play Russian roulette with the former champion. During the game, each man tries to make the other one betray their principles by ignoring the rules in the name of survival. Both Gi-hun and The Salesman refuse to admit they are wrong, so they keep playing until the last bullet. Unfortunately for The Salesman, he loses the game.

Young-mi, player 95

Hundreds of people die during the first two games of the new championship, but they are mostly strangers in the background. Young-mi (Kim Si-eun), aka Player 95, is the first named player to get killed. Two teams have been formed when the contestants have to play Mingle. Some wish to stop the games and go home, led by Gi-hun, and some are so greedy that they don’t care about other people’s lives, led by Thanos (Choi Seung-hyun). Young-mi is part of the protagonist’s team.

During Mingle, players must form groups with a specific number of people and hide inside tiny rooms before the clock runs out. Those left on the outside are killed, as are those inside a room without the correct number of players. Since the number changes each round, the good guys try to split so everyone is safe. However, in the chaos of the game, Young-mi is separated from her group. The group is saved when Myung-gi (Im Si-wan) enters their room and closes the door. But Young-mi is trapped on the outside and shot dead.

Thanos, player 230

After Mingle, the survivors vote to stop the games or keep playing. Since the result is a tie, the players must take the night off before voting again in the morning. Thanos and his troupe try to convince Min-su (Lee David) to change his vote so the games may continue. Myung-gi steps up to protect Min-su from Thanos’s bullying. A brawl brews in the toilets, and members of both groups start attacking each other. Myung-gi uses the fork he got with his meal to stab Thanos, killing the deranged rapper.

The Drone Soldier

While Gi-hun plays the games for the second time, Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun) leads the rescue operations outside. Since he was found half-dead after being shot off a cliff by his brother, The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Jun-ho has been working with a fisherman, Captain Park (Oh Dal-su), to find the island where the games take place. After the Front Game takes Gi-hun, Captain Park takes Jun-ho and a team of elite mercenaries to see the island. In the middle of the night, one of the mercenaries catches Captain Park sabotaging their surveillance drone — the fisherman is part of the games, sent to keep an eye on Jun-ho. To hide his cover, Captain Park kills the mercenary and drops his body in the ocean so that he can blame a storm for the disappearance.

Se-mi, player 380

After the bathroom fight, the players willing to continue the games decide to attack and kill the others. That way, they eliminate the competition and ensure the subsequent voting favors them. In the middle of the battle, Thanos’ second-in-command, Nam-gyu (Roh Jae-won), tracks down Se-mi (Won Ji-an), who he thinks betrayed them. Min-su throws Se-mi a bottle so she can defend herself. However, she’s cornered by three adversaries and murdered by Nam-gyu.

Gyeong-seok, player 246

Among the named characters who follow Gi-hun during his attack on the soldiers’ headquarters is Gyeong-seok (Lee Jin-wook), aka player 246. Gyeong-seok joined the game so he could have enough money to pay for his daughter’s cancer treatment. However, after witnessing the horrors of the games, he joins Gi-hun to try to end the competition.

Gi-hun’s revolution fails after the group is betrayed by the Front Man, who poses as a player to force Gi-hun to betray his principles. Once Gyeong-seok realizes the battle is over, he decides to surrender. Sadly, the soldiers execute him on the spot. Every other player who joins Gi-hun suffers the same fate, except for Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon) and Dae-ho (Kang Ha-neul), who return to the dormitories to find more ammo when the revolution is squelched.

Jung-bae, player 390

Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) is Gi-hun’s longtime friend, who appears in the first season of Squid Game. He becomes a player in the second season, joining Gi-hun when the time comes to rebel against the system. The frontman shoots Jung-bae in cold blood to punish Gi-hun for his transgressions against the games.

