The 7M Films controversy, explained

The glittering world of social media stardom has been tarnished yet again by a storm brewing around 7M Films, a talent management company accused of running a bizarre, cult-like operation cloaked in the veil of a church.

Recommended Videos

This tangled web of allegations has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving many questioning the dark underbelly that may lurk beneath the glamorous facade of TikTok fame.

At the epicenter of this latest drama stands Robert Shinn, the polarizing figure who wears dual hats as the founder and CEO of 7M Films as well as being the pastor of Shekinah Church in Santa Ana, California.

According to a damning civil lawsuit filed in March 2023, corroborated by accounts featured in the recent Netflix docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, Shinn and his associates have been accused of subjecting individuals to a litany of abuses, including brainwashing, physical and sexual assault, emotional manipulation, and financial exploitation.

The truth behind the 7M Films TikTok cult allegations

While Shinn has firmly refuted these accusations, dismissing them as “false” in previous statements, the weight of the evidence presented by former members is undeniable. The docuseries spotlights the plight of TikTok dancers like Miranda Derrick (née Wilking) and her sister Melanie, who allege that Miranda severed ties with her family after joining 7M and Shekinah Church in late 2019, assumedly due to Shinn’s influence.

Adding fuel to the fire are the testimonies of former 7M dancers Aubrey Fisher-Greene, Kylie Douglas, and Kevin “Konkrete” Davis, who have chosen to take legal action by joining the civil lawsuit against Shinn and his cohorts.

Their claims state that dancers were systematically brainwashed into a state of “economic and physical submission,” coerced into handing over substantial portions of their hard-earned income, and even subjected to dubious vaccination practices. It’s alleged that he directed members to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic where a Shekinah Church member was working. Instead of properly administering the vaccine, this individual is accused of merely squirting the vaccine onto the arms of the cross-complainants.

Photo via YouTube/Netflix

The modus operandi of Shinn’s operations appears to have been rooted in the teachings practiced at Shekinah Church, where he is said to have convinced members that leaving the church would inevitably lead to dire consequences, including “spiritual attacks” and a life plagued by poverty, sickness, and the death of loved ones. This fear-mongering is accused of being a calculated way to establish control and extract financial contributions from vulnerable members.

Shinn’s history of controversy predates the current 7M Films happenings, casting a long shadow over his activities. In 2009, a former church member named Lydia Chung filed a lawsuit against Shinn, claiming that he employed “undue influence, mind control, coercive persuasion, oppression and other intimidating tactics” to coerce her into surrendering a whopping $3.8 million in assets. While Shinn ultimately won that legal battle, the fact that a case like that even exists raises more than a few suspicions.

Photo via YouTube/Netflix

In a defiant counterattack, Shinn launched a defamation and trade libel suit against former church members who have publicly accused him of running a cult. This high-stakes legal showdown is set to unfold in a highly anticipated trial scheduled for July 2025, promising to be a pivotal moment in revealing the truth behind the 7M Films controversy.

Amidst the swirling chaos, one voice has risen to challenge the narrative presented in the Netflix docuseries. Miranda Derrick herself has spoken out, dismissing the series as “one-sided” and adamantly maintaining that she is “not a victim” and “not being abused.” She claims to have been working on reconciling with her family over the past couple of years, though the explosive revelations in the docuseries have probably strained those efforts.

Photo via YouTube/Netflix

As events continue to unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers and falsehoods that can lurk beneath the glitzy veneer of social media and the entertainment industry as a whole. The allegations leveled against Shinn and his associates are grave and demand thorough investigation and due process.

This controversy, as well as the most recent one involving Nickelodeon child stars, has exposed the vulnerability of aspiring artists and content creators who may be seduced by the allure of fame and fortune, only to find themselves ensnared in the clutches of people looking to exploit their dreams for personal gain. It highlights the need for more transparency, accountability, and ethical practices within talent management, ensuring that the pursuit of stardom does not come at the cost of individual autonomy and well-being.

As the legal proceedings progress and more evidence comes to light, the full extent of the alleged misconduct within Shinn’s organizations may be revealed, potentially shedding light on the darker corners of an industry where the lure of fame and fortune can blind some to the risks of exploitation.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy