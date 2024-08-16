The daughter of an iconic Disney composer breezes past a Netflix hit’s dreadful finale to seize the #1 spot on streaming

There are a ton of streaming shows to choose from (how’s that for an understatement?), which is honestly the best kind of 2024 problem to have. Recently, Netflix fans have raced to watch new episodes of a fan-favorite series that stole hearts everywhere when its first season debuted in 2020, and its lead just so happens to have a famous father.

It’s true: Tarzan composer Phil Collins’ daughter Lily has officially ascended to the #1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, per FlixPatrol. Emily in Paris season 4, part 1, which premiered on Netflix Aug. 15, 2024, has shot to the top ahead of other notable new releases including Love is Blind: UK and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. It looks like everyone’s curiosity after watching that juicy season 4 trailer won out and no one could wait to dive back in.

So far, the new season is doing even better than the previous one. In Dec. 2022, Deadline reported that season 3 was only #2 on the Netflix Top 10. There has since been a ton of excitement surrounding Emily’s increasingly chaotic romantic life, so it’s no surprise that the latest of the show’s offerings are being watched by so many.

Of course, no one can ignore that Emily in Paris season 4 has snuck past the unpopular and frustrating fourth season of The Umbrella Academy, which is currently sitting at #2 on Netflix. Since this is the final season of the teen superhero show, die-hard fans definitely expected it to go out with a bigger and better bang. Sadly, almost no one has had anything positive to say about it, and considering how much fun the previous seasons were, it’s no wonder why the final outing has been compared to actual garbage.

With Paris skyrocketing to streaming success, some might not be able to help but scream “nepo baby!” since, yes, Collins is the daughter of a famous and beloved Hollywood icon known for being the Genesis frontman. But no one can deny how enjoyable Emily in Paris is, and that is largely thanks to Lily’s adorable vibes. The fact that she comes from music royalty doesn’t make the show any less enjoyable; in fact, this might be the first time you’re learning that she’s the daughter of the guy who wrote and sang the tear-inducing and soul-crushing “You’ll Be in My Heart.”

While Collins told TODAY that she wanted to become an actress because of her dad’s creative life, she revealed that her and her father don’t really discuss her job, instead opting to focus on other things. She added that having a famous father hasn’t necessarily made life in the limelight any easier on Collins. In an interview with V Magazine, she explained, “I got told ‘no’ over and over and over again. The feedback was that I was too green.” It’s her who’s getting the last laugh, however, as Emily in Paris’ Netflix success all these years later proves.

There’s quite a variety in the Netflix Top 10 right now, which will inevitably give you ideas on what to binge-watch on a lazy weekend. While the #3 show, American Murder: Laci Peterson, might be a more disturbing watch than the others, there is some lighter fare on the menu. The equally charming Love is Blind: UK and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder took the #4 and #5 spots, respectively, and if you haven’t seen the inspiring Simone Biles Rising documentary yet, let this be a reminder (but it should certainly be higher on the list than #8!). Emily in Paris season 4, part 2 will be available on Sept. 12, 2024, and we won’t be surprised if it races to #1 on Netflix the second it drops.

