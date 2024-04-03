Brace yourselves: the new guy is one for the books.

After waiting for what feels like an eternity, Netflix’s The Circle will finally return to our television screens on April 17, and we seriously cannot wait to see what twists and turns season 6 has in store.

For those who haven’t yet tuned into an episode of the beloved competition series, “status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend, and catfish their way toward $100,000.” Choosing to play as either themselves or as a catfish ⏤ AKA playing with a different look and/or personality of their choosing — the opportunities are endless on The Circle!

While The Circle was previously filmed in Northern England, it’s now moving to the United States to film in Atlanta, Georgia. Luckily for fans of the franchise, that’s not the only fresh element to be implemented in season 6. For the first time in Circle history, an Artificial Intelligence robot will play the game, catfishing as a human named “Max.” How wild is that?

Aside from the AI robot, who else will be competing on season 6 for the massive cash prize? With previous seasons producing social media stars like Joey Sasso, Shubham Goel, and Chloe Veitch, the following individuals have some big shoes to fill.

Meet The Circle’s season 6 cast

The starting cast of The Circle season 6 is as follows:

Autumn

Brandon (Catfishing as “Olivia”)

Caress (Catfishing as “Paul”)

Cassie

Jordan (aka Big J)

Kyle

Lauren

Myles

Steffi

Quori-Tyler (aka QT)

Artificial Intelligence Robot (Catfishing as “Max”)

As avid fans of The Circle know, contestants will come and go as the season progresses. Because of this, we’ll just have to wait and see who else joins the chat later down the line…

Nonetheless, do not forget to mark your calendars, because the first four episodes of The Circle season 6 premiere April 17 on Netflix, with brand new episodes to follow each Wednesday. The finale will take place on May 8, and with a cast that is nothing short of sensational, we can already tell that it’s going to be a 10 out of 10!