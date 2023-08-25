Third time marks the viewership charm for a lo-fi Netflix franchise that’s gotten progressively worse each time out

Netflix loves spending inordinate amount of money on movies designed with the intention of launching franchises, with the likes of The Gray Man, Red Notice, and Heart of Stone combining to set the streaming service back hundreds upon hundreds of millions of dollars. And yet, lo-fi romance Squared Love has proved remarkable popular across its three installments to date, despite getting progressively worse.

It’s only been six months since sequel Squared Love All Over Again arrived to secure a Top 10 spot in almost 60 countries around the world, but third chapter Squared Love Everlasting has landed in short order to stake out another berth at the top end of the viewership charts, even if it isn’t as successful as its predecessor right out of the gate.

Per FlixPatrol, the Polish rom-com has debuted as the unlucky 13th most-watched movie on the worldwide charts, nabbing a Top 10 berth in 22 nations, a huge nosedive from All Over Again. What makes it even more jarring is that despite never being particularly acclaimed to begin with, each new entry has been faring progressively worse among audiences.

The opener holds a 5.1/10 score on IMDb, which dropped to 4.5 for the follow-up, with Everlasting currently sitting on a 4.1. Clearly, audiences are getting tired of the never-ending love story between Adrianna Chlebicka’s Monika and Mateusz Banasiuk’s Stefan based on the dwindling reactions from all corners, regardless of the bombshells that get dropped on them this time around to threaten their fairy tale romance’s happy ending forever.