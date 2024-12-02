‘This is our year’: The JonBenét Ramsey case turns a crucial corner as Colorado police get dozens of new leads

One cold case that has always shaken America to its very core is the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, which has remained unsolved for more than 30 years.

The day after Christmas in 1996, everyone was shocked to learn of the death of JonBenét Ramsey, a beauty pageant contestant and winner. JonBenét was only 6 years old and the investigation soon buckled under the weight of one factor that hinders many true crime stories: police incompetence. However, decades later, it seems Colorado police are finally getting a break. In an exclusive with The New York Post, authorities hold onto hope that this case isn’t over.

“I’m not sure what it will take to bust it wide open, but it feels like it’s within reach. We’re hoping for 2025; this is our year.”

Ramsey’s family deserves more than what one might hear from a hopeful football coach, but this dedication to the case has been a long time coming. The initial mishandling of the crime led to many dead ends, something that seemed to be rectified in 2023. Authorities formed a task force dedicated to finally putting this mystery to rest. Boulder Chief of Police, Steve Redfearn, made a public statement about the hopes for the future of the case.

“The killing of JonBenét was an unspeakable crime and this tragedy has never left our hearts. We are committed to following up on every lead and we are continuing to work with DNA experts and our law enforcement partners around the country until this tragic case is solved. This investigation will always be a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”

The task force faltered for a time, reinforcing the Ramsey family’s criticism of the police. They reportedly have several pieces of physical evidence they claim have not been tested yet. Pressure for authorities to test DNA has become even more powerful after the release of a new Netflix documentary, Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey.

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey adds more fuel to the fire

As often happens when new content is released, more attention has been brought to the case of JonBenét Ramsey. It is one of the most famous cold cases in modern American history and has been begging to be solved. The Netflix documentary, Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey walks audiences through the beginning of the horrifying case and outlines what went so wrong that it failed to be solved.

From the onset, there was much confusion for the Ramseys. The day after Christmas, they discovered a ransom note indicating that their daughter had been kidnapped and would be killed unless they supplied $118,000. Shortly after, the father, John, discovered JonBenét’s body in the basement. Colorado police quickly became convinced that the family was culpable, even going as far as to accuse JonBenét’s 9-year-old brother, Burke of the crime. The Ramseys have always maintained their innocence and blamed the police for wasting time by not going after the real perpetrator.

Netflix released Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey on Nov. 25 and it currently sits on the platform’s Top 10 list. It could very well push the investigation to be solved. The media has a habit of putting added pressure on famous cases, as the Menendez Brothers have proven. Viewers can catch the three-part docuseries currently streaming on Netflix.

