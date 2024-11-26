‘This part was downright insane’: Fans are sharing their favorite ‘Hot Frosty’ moments and I can’t get over one awkward part, either

If you’re sitting at home and asking “what should I watch?” the Netflix Lacey Chabert movie Hot Frosty is the answer. To start with, you don’t want to miss the Mean Girls reference in this popular film. However, there’s also one big problem with the story.

One X user wrote of Hot Frosty, “it was wonderfully ridiculous but this part was downright insane.” The scene in question? Jack makes Kathy pizza (because the snowman spent the day binge-watching cable and, naturally, became a gourmet chef in two minutes) and then says he checked the basement for vampires (after watching a horror movie). He then asks “what’s cancer?” since he found medical notes and photos of her late husband, who passed away.

I watched Hot Frosty and it was wonderfully ridiculous but this part was downright insane pic.twitter.com/7jDMKomjQ7 — Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) November 25, 2024

Another fan added they were thinking “about how problematic this dynamic is…he is essentially a child.” I also have this issue with Hot Frosty (a movie name I can’t stop saying)! First of all, would Kathy really save these medical notes? Wouldn’t that be triggering and tragic for her? Second of all, Jack knows nothing about the world, which does make him seem like a little kid. That makes his flirting and “chemistry” with Kathy super creepy.

The end of the movie solves this problem because Kathy’s love for Jack turns him into a human. I would say “awwww” right about now, except the movie doesn’t make me feel all warm and fuzzy, so I can’t. Why can’t Jack be a full-fledged human with genuine emotion and real understanding from the beginning? He could still fall in love with Kathy and make her believe in the magic of the season again.

Another X user brought up another gripe: “when the hot snowman looks at the medical records of Lacey Chabert’s dead husband and they use this font.” Don’t all hospitals use this professional font?

My favorite moment in HOT FROSTY is when the hot snowman looks at the medical records of Lacey Chabert’s dead husband and they use this font pic.twitter.com/WQhURcxKNg — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) November 18, 2024

Other X users posted about the cheesy scenes they liked the most, from Jack volunteering as a junior high janitor, to the town residents saving Jack from staying in the local jail. Another viewer pointed out another odd moment: when Kathy asks why everyone is accepting that Jack is a snowman come to life, someone says, “It’s Christmas!” …Does that mean that movies don’t need proper plots anymore? Characters can just exclaim that since it’s a holly jolly time of year, logic can be thrown out the window?

my favorite part about hot frosty is when he says he took a job as the maintenance man at the middle school.



i can’t stop saying “sorry, I have to get to my job as the maintenance man at the middle school” — melissa (@batchelorette3) November 26, 2024

My favorite part of Hot Frosty is when the townspeople organize to de-arrest comrade snowman from the local sheriff ✊ — Comrade Squirtle (@BagelMemeCheese) November 26, 2024

My favorite part of #HotFrosty is when Lacey Chabert asks why everyone just readily believes her boyfriend is actually a snowman and one of the people responds “it’s Christmas! 🤷🏽‍♀️” — Tay Tawan’s phanrayaa (@RRivo) November 16, 2024

Every year, I rewatch the undeniably corny On Strike For Christmas, in which a woman gets tired of making a million sugar cookies and hosting dinners and decorating when her husband and son aren’t even grateful. And you can guess what she does next based on the title. But Hot Frosty often seems like it’s not even trying to make sense, and that makes the viewing experience as tough as walking through 20 feet of snow. Without winter boots. And while you’re wondering if there is ice hidden underneath the seemingly-pretty white stuff, and you’re genuinely terrified you could go flying at any moment. I live in Canada, and still worry about that. We all like heartwarming Christmas tales, but is it so wrong to want a bit more logic than Hot Frosty delivers?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, screenwriter Russell Hainline mentioned “the inherent comedy of the premise,” and said he would pitch his friends “What if Frosty the Snowman came to life and, instead of a snowman, he was a super hot dude?” His pals would laugh, and also say “that should be a movie.” One thing is for sure, Hot Frosty has gotten us all talking, and that’s what a writer always wants from their creation.

