‘Tolu and I should’ve won’: Chris calls out his co-stars for rigged voting on ‘Perfect Match’

Perfect Match season 2 drama carries on a year later after the filming wrapped. Each cast member has something to say about what happened off-camera on their social media accounts. Since the finale episode aired, all fans and villa residents were confused about Christine and Nigel winning the dating show.

Recommended Videos

Viewers might remember both reality TV stars from Too Hot To Handle. Toward the end of the show, Nigel and Christine entered the villa as newbies and didn’t have much screen time. Fans expected Alara and Stevan to win as they had been residing in the villa since the beginning and were considered one of the strongest couples in the series.

Winner predictions were circulating online and, as Alara and Stevan were the obvious choice, fans started eyeing Tolu and Chris. Despite the two being one of the most unlikely couples in the villa, the pair established a strong connection in a short time.

Chris explained there was a “treaty” between cast members who were outside of the villa

Chris Hahn took to Instagram to explain the voting process and the pact made outside the villa. He shared that the winner isn’t decided by the show production but by the cast members including the ones who didn’t get much time to spend in the villa.

Allegedly, there was a “treaty” made between the participants who couldn’t get much recognition, were sent home, or didn’t get a chance to form a connection with someone. All these cast members made an alliance, that if one of them entered the villa and made it to the end of the competition, everyone who wasn’t a resident would vote for them.

Christine entered as a new cast member after she caught Kaz’s attention. Initially, Kaz was interested in Holly but then, changed his mind and decided to match with Christine. This was how the Too Hot to Handle star secured her position in the house. Christine was sent on a date with Nigel after her connection with Kaz was put to the test. By the time she returned to the villa with Nigel, Kaz had already matched with Micah. Hence, Nigel and Christine matched and were voted by the majority outside the villa as the winners of the Netflix dating show.

Chris ended the video by saying he thought Christine and Nigel had good chemistry but the two didn’t deserve to win Perfect Match season 2.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy