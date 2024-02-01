What are Abbey and David’s wedding plans? The ‘Love on the Spectrum’ stars spill the tea

During season 1 of Love on the Spectrum US, Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman captivated viewers from coast to coast with their love story, returning to our television screens for season 2 to take a trip to Africa to see their all time favorite animal: The African lion.

For those who are unfamiliar with the American iteration of Love on the Spectrum, it is a spin-off of the Australian iteration of the same name, both created and directed by Cian O’Clery. Earning numerous Emmy Awards for its first season, Love on the Spectrum US highlights “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum” as they “navigate the world of romance and relationships,” and as of January of 2024, Abbey and David are back and better than ever to give viewers an update on their relationship.

Connecting with one another in season 1 and pursuing a relationship ever since, David arrived at Abbey’s house at the start of season 2 for a very special proposal. While fans of the franchise thought that the two lovebirds were going to get engaged right then and there, David instead asked his girlfriend to go on an African safari with him instead, but marriage is not entirely out of the picture.

Throughout season 2 of Love on the Spectrum US, the duo mentioned marriage on numerous occasions, and it looks like they have already started planning for their special day. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say about it in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight…

At the end of season 2 of Love on the Spectrum US, Abbey mentioned having a “big bowl of candy on the table” at their wedding, adding in a conversation with reporter Ash Crossan that they would have “a delicious Costco pizza and Krispy Kreme donuts” as well.

As far as the location goes, Abbey also mentioned that she and her boyfriend “might get married in Africa or the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.” Given that the duo has a shared love for lions, David concurred.

While we anxiously await their engagement, fans of the franchise can relive the love story between Abbey Romeo and David Issacman by streaming every single episode of Love on the Spectrum US now via Netflix. The show is seriously as heartwarming as can be!