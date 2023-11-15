What is ‘Selling Sunset’ star Nicole Young’s net worth?

Avid fans of Selling Sunset might recall a scene during the first episode of season 7. Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause have a huge falling out at Chelsea’s birthday party, and part of the scene includes a pissed-off Chrishell fuming, “I make more than you in five minutes than you could make in five years.”

Eventually, the allegations of penury were quickly debunked by Young on Instagram. However, the incident still ended up generating a little curiosity as to how much the newest cast of the real estate reality TV show was actually worth. Nicole Young joined the cast of Selling Sunset in the sixth season of the show, and both fans and her co-casts quickly got used to her being around.

But what some fans might not know is that the luxury realtor has been part of the Oppenheim Group from the Netflix hit’s conception and even before then as a real estate agent selling luxury homes across Southern California. Working as an agent with O Group, Young had made multiple cameo appearances on Selling Sunset several times throughout the first five seasons. But even though Young is now one of the most powerful real estate agents in the state of California, she wasn’t always from around there.

The Journey to Selling Sunset

Nicole Young moved from her hometown in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to attend Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where she studied marketing and public relations before moving to Los Angeles in 2007. Young started working as a marketing consultant during her senior year in college. According to her Oppenheim Group bio, as a marketing consultant, “she supported a multitude of multinational corporations in a myriad of ways, most notably with brand strategy, product launch campaigns, sales support, vendor negotiations, and customer outreach.”

After years of work as a consultant, Nicole launched into a career in real estate. Furthermore, in the Netflix trailer for season 6, Young herself is shown saying, “I have $100 million in sales and counting. If someone were to get in the way of that, there would be an issue.”

She is also good friends with Jason Oppenheim, the company’s president and founder. The two have a relationship dating back to the very inception of the group and are not at all restricted to work. In her Instagram post after the fight with Stause, she revealed that she was Oppenheim’s very first agent. She’s also close with the group’s vice president, Mary Fitzgerald, and in fact, she officiated Fitzgerald’s intimate wedding to French model Romain Bonnet in October 2019. So what does a decade-long career in management and real estate mean for Young?

What is Nicole Young’s net worth?

According to Ranker via Cosmopolitan, Nicole Young has a net worth of $3 million as it stands today. Aside from her job as a realtor, Young has secured multiple brand endorsement deals, especially since her appearance on Selling Sunset. She is also happily married to Brandon Young, a senior director of music affairs at Activision Blizzard, one of the two biggest game studios in the United States. The pair have been married for over five years. With a relationship that long, pegging Nicole Young’s net worth at just $3 million is probably a little modest.