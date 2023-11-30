What is the Pokémon Horizons English dub release date?

Whether you’re champing at the bit for some quality time with Liko, Roy, Sprigatito, and Fuecoco, or you’re a confused, aging Millennial who fell off the Pokémon train back in the 2000s and thinks that all of those names sound made up, we’ve got huge news for you: Pokémon is on its way back to Netflix. Some more. Again.

This time, it’s showing up in the form of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, an all-new, soon-to-be-English-dubbed adventure starring – let me check my notes here – 1,021 Pokémon?! That can’t be right. In my day, we were happy with 151. How have they not run out of stuff to base Pokémon on yet? Are they just making them out of garbage now? What? They did that, too? Wow. I guess capitalism really does foster innovation.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series promises fans a globetrotting adventure across new regions, with the threat of the mysterious Explorers ever-present and a whole heaping lot of new… New Pokémon. Really? New ones? Man. And nobody’s worried that this is excessive? Whatever. There’s a Pikachu in a captain’s hat. It’ll be swell.

When does the ‘Pokémon Horizons’ English dub hit Netflix?

In its English-dubbed format, Pokémon Horizons is available in the U.S. exclusively on Netflix, and is set to premiere February 23, 2024.

It’s just that 1,021 seems like too many Pokémon, that’s all. Like, look at the names we typed in the opening sentence: Liko, Roy, Sprigatito, Fuecoco. Going in blind, would you be confident that you could tell which of those were the names of Pokémon, and which ones were people? You might feel good about guessing that “Roy” was a dude at first, but then you’d think, “They came up with a thousand of these. If I had to come up with a thousand distinctive monsters, I’d probably phone it in and name one Roy.”