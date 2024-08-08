When is ‘iZombie’ leaving Netflix?

Even people who aren’t horror fans have likely wondered what being a zombie would be like. While living forever is appealing, the idea of eating human flesh isn’t so lovely. (I want to know if zombies can still drink coffee, but maybe that’s just me.)

Recommended Videos

The CW drama iZombie is unique in that it focuses on the good the protagonist does when she turns into the undead as opposed to her newfound joy of consuming people. Co-created by Rob Thomas, the brilliant mind behind Veronica Mars, which thankfully got a season 4 after being canceled, iZombie stars Rose McIver as a med student who turns lemons into lemonades (or brains into, well, something) when she becomes a zombie.

While it would be great if it was possible to watch the show on Netflix anytime, that is sadly no longer the case. So, when will the show leave the platform?

How much longer can you watch iZombie on Netflix?

Image via The CW

iZombie will only be on Netflix for just under another month. According to What’s On Netflix, it seems likely that the series will be taken off the streaming service on Sept. 6, 2024.

What’s On Netflix published this info based on The CW/Netflix deal. Back in 2011 and then in 2016, the network and the streamer decided that when a CW show is done airing on TV, then that season would become part of Netflix’s library for five years. While they could have made another agreement in 2019, ViaComCBS thought it would be best to move The CW shows onto HBO Max. So, while the fifth season of iZombie (which is sadly the last) joined Netflix on Aug. 10, 2019, that five-year time frame is almost up.

Whether someone is brand new to iZombie (I’m jealous!) or watched it all back in the day, the story of Liv Moore (get it?!) is fun, sweet, moving, and surprising. The series stands out among several awesome zombie movies and paints a compelling picture of Liv’s love life and how she pivots when her professional dreams get off course. It’s smart that Liv wants to work at a morgue and help solve crimes when she realizes she can learn a lot about someone after eating their brain. I love iZombie because the last season is pretty out there, and when it sometimes feels like TV and movies are too predictable, that’s always welcome.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy