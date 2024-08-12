Jane the Virgin premiered in 2014, and it ran on The CW for five seasons before wrapping up in 2019. The series has been on Netflix since 2015, so is it leaving the platform soon?

For some background, Jane the Virgin is a satirical telenovela starring Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni, Andrea Navedo, and Jaime Camil in the leading roles. The romantic comedy series follows Jane, a devout virgin Latina who mistakenly gets artificially inseminated during a routine trip to the gynecologist. Throughout its eye-catching five seasons, Jane is stuck in a love triangle with Rafael and Michael, with fans dividing into teams to support their favorite ship. Despite using all the common soap opera tropes, the series provided many heartwarming moments, but also humor, friendship, and quality romance.

With a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series became a comfort show for many fans, so how long can you still stream it on Netflix?

So, when is Jane the Virgin leaving Netflix?

Netflix had a deal with The CW that has since expired, which means it’s no longer able to continue streaming its shows, with Jane the Virgin being included. After the deal expired, Netflix could stream a show “during the broadcast life of the series and for a number of years beyond that.” With Jane the Virgin wrapping up in 2019, it looks like the series’ time is up.

According to Netflix, the last day to watch the series is Sept. 5. So far, it’s unclear where Jane the Virgin will head next, but given that the original deal was between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, not with The CW, chances are the series could eventually head to Max.

Until we find out more about the show’s streaming future, if you’re up to binge-watch all 100 episodes, the clock starts now.

