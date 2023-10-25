2017’s Godless marked a high point for Netflix’s Western offerings. Set against a gorgeous New Mexico backdrop, the miniseries chronicles the fictitious struggle of the small town of La Belle, which is beset by a scourge of outlaws. What could have been a somewhat cliché setup is kicked to the next level by incorporating real-world inspired events – the town’s male population is all but gone after a mining accident claimed every able-bodied man. Not only is the cast absolutely stacked, but the New Mexican wilderness is stunning, and the town is as quaint as can be. It really makes you stop and wonder, where did they find such an idyllic filming location?

Where was Godless filmed?

Godless was primarily filmed in the great state of New Mexico. The stunning dessert highlands featured throughout are situated around the city of Santa Fe, just north of Albuquerque. Situated between the Cristo Foothills, Santa Fe has less than 100,000 residents, and has one of the largest family-owned ranches in the country, just 15 minutes outside of the city limits.

Though Santa Fe Studios hosted much of the sound stage work, the exterior shots all come from around the city, at the San Cristobal Ranch, the Cerro Palon Ranch (owned by director Tom Ford), and the Bonanza Creek Ranch. The ranches have hosted a number of Western productions over the years including True Grit, The Lone Ranger, Cowboys & Aliens, Silverado, and News of the World.

All 28 buildings that make up the town of La Belle were constructed on the ranch over 12 and a half weeks, and Alice Fletcher’s home was fabricated nearby. While there are stunning vistas from all around New Mexico, anyone trying to pinpoint the sites could find them scattered around the northern half of the state.