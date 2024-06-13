Which ‘Bridgerton’ character has the misfortune of trying to follow Penelope as season 4’s protagonist?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton season 3. When we think of Bridgerton, we think of the nuances of love in all their beautiful, craze-inducing, and overall unquantifiable glory. We think about the ways in which we occupy society and the inevitable clash between how we’re expected to do so vs. how we want to do so.

But rarely do we think about amusement; there’s mirth to be had, for sure, but it’s not the first thing one thinks about when faced with the topic of Bridgerton. And yet, it is, without question, supremely amusing how we chuckle at a ton that so quickly moves from one piece of drama to the next, when we ourselves can’t sit with a Bridgerton finale for 10 minutes before obsessing over the wait for season 4.

Indeed, with the third season of Bridgerton having completed its stunning victory lap, the stage is now set for a new sibling to claim ownership of the spotlight. But who could it be?

Which Bridgerton sibling will be the focus of season 4?

Not so fast, now; showrunner Jess Brownell wouldn’t be doing her job very well if she spilled too many details about the ton’s next escapade so soon. But, refreshingly, she was all too happy to confirm what we should all be thinking following the end of season 3 in a recent interview with Glamour.

I think we can be frank about the fact that it’s either Benedict, Eloise, or Francesca—it’s one of the three. All three of them have a lot of growth still ahead of them, and that’s very intentional.

Eloise and Francesca, of course, are bound for Scotland following the latter’s marriage to the Earl of Kilmartin, so should the camera turn to either of those two, we’re likely to get a truly fascinating change of scenery, to say nothing of how present either sister would no doubt be in the other’s story. In other words, we’ll certainly be learning more about Michaela Stirling, the cousin of Francesca’s husband John, whose name bears a striking resemblance to “Michael” (if you know, you know).

But that’s only assuming season 4 doesn’t become the hunting ground of Benedict. His intended prize? A sense that he’ll be able to occupy his place in society while staying as true to his queer, free-spirited identity as he can. Bridgerton, after all, is certainly no stranger to love stories between a person and themselves (especially now that we’ve experienced season 3); why not feverishly cut that sentiment loose through the animus of Benedict?

For now, though, we’ll have to scour the world for patience on news about Bridgerton‘s enigmatic fourth season and be satisfied with the three full seasons that are now available to stream on Netflix.

