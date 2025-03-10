Which couples from ‘Love is Blind’ season 8 are still together?

Like always, this season of Love is Blind brought the drama, the fights, and the “I DON’Ts” at the altar. While season 8 took a minute to pick up, once it found its stride, it was nonstop entertainment right up until the weddings. Moreover, the season finale gave us some answers, but introduced more questions that could only be answered in the tell-all reunion. Now, in the aftermath, let’s take a look at where the couples are now, if any old flames reconnected, and if love was truly blind this season.

Daniel and Taylor

Still together: Taylor and Daniel are still in marital bliss! The couple was smooth sailing in the pods, but hit a roadblock right before heading to Honduras for the engagement-moon. Luckily, they were able to talk it through and remained strong for the rest of the season. We got to see a glimpse into their first year of marriage at the reunion, and it was as cute as we expected! We saw them finally put up their Christmas ornaments, wear goofy costumes together, and shower each other with love.

Devin and Virginia

Not together: Virginia dropped a few bombshells about her relationship with Devin when the conversation turned to her. Her “no” at the altar was one of the most shocking of the season. Nonetheless, eagle-eyed viewers claimed to have seen it coming. During the reunion, she revealed some of the elements of their relationship that had been kept off-camera at Devin’s request, specifically about their core values. She didn’t want to put him on blast, but she asserted some things that tell us a lot about Devin and what they disagreed on. “I 100% support the LGBTQ community. I also believe that women should have the decision to choose if they want an abortion or not.” She also shared that she believes ” that different religions should be valued; that is our different ways of communicating with God, like different languages. And these were really important to me.”

While Devin argued that he had tried to make things work after the reunion, Virginia had a different story to tell. “He stopped talking to me completely after the wedding. I called him for about a week and he stopped answering my calls.”

Sara and Ben

Not together: One not-so-shocking “no” at the altar came from Sara. She spent this season living in delusion, but by the reunion, she was finally seeing things clearly. Sara and Ben’s biggest conflict this season was about social activism. Ben was somewhat ignorant about many causes, while Sara wanted to see some curiosity and engagement from him. His devout Christianity and the conservatism of his church also didn’t help. Sara spent the season trying to compromise by going to church with Ben and trying to understand his faith but had to say no at the altar when it just wasn’t enough.

She revealed in the reunion that she had hoped she and Ben could work on things after the wedding. However, he ended up dumping her after she left the city. He finally reached out after another past contestant advised him to contact her so they could practice “reunion questions” together. Talk about insensitivity.

Joey and Monica

Not together: It seems like the theme for this reunion is men leaving women hanging. Monica was yet another surprise “no” at the altar. She and Joey had certified golden retriever energy, but the reunion revealed that Joey’s nice guy act might have been just that. While we all saw and loved the playful vibe this couple had, it was too casual for Monica. Joey also admitted that the pair couldn’t find a way out of the friendzone, but while he put the blame for this on Monica’s sister’s disapproval, Monica had a different story. She said she never felt like he planned on committing to her, and strung her along for months after the wedding.

Lauren and Dave

Not together: It took Dave a year to realize what Lauren had been telling him since day one, but he finally got there. Laurengate, as Nick Lachey dubbed it, is officially over. For a recap, Lauren and Dave connected in the pods, but hit a roadblock pretty quickly when Dave found out that Lauren had been casually dating someone a few weeks before coming on the show. To make matters worse, the guy had some mutual friends with Dave, and had started spreading some nasty rumors about the nature of his relationship with Lauren. Lauren fought hard against the rumors, but Dave couldn’t bring himself to believe her. Therefore, she called things off before the wedding. Thankfully, she held on to her self-worth and they haven’t been together ever since.

Meg and Mason

Not together: “Meg and I are best friends.” Those five words uttered by Mason marked the end of one of the weirdest Love is Blind relationships ever. Initially, they bonded over everything from conspiracy theories, to Joe Rogan podcasts. However, it looks like Meg and Mason just couldn’t make it work in the real world. At least they’re still friends.

