Image via Netflix
Category:
Netflix
TV

Who does Hyacinth end up with in ‘Bridgerton?’

Let us consult the ancient texts on this one.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 11:12 am

Midnight has passed, the bees have buzzed, and the ton has retreated for another couple of years of hibernation. Indeed, season 3 of Bridgerton has drawn to a close, leaving fans with more than enough to chew on for the time being.

Recommended Videos

Of course, that’s not going to stop Bridgerton‘s dearest gentle viewers from wondering what may lie in store for future seasons of the Shondaland sensation. It’s not as if there’s any great limit of stories to be told here, after all. In fact, we can think of five right off the top of our heads, one of which pertains to Hyacinth Bridgerton.

Who does Hyacinth marry in Bridgerton?

Image via Netflix

As the youngest of the Bridgerton children, Hyacinth has yet to enter society even as of the end of Bridgerton‘s third season, let alone happen upon any marriage prospects. As a result, Hyacinth has not gotten with or married anybody as of the Netflix continuity.

But, if her story even loosely follows that of “It’s In His Kiss” (the Julia Quinn novel featuring Hyacinth as the protagonist), then Hyacinth will find herself growing fond of one Gareth St. Clair — a down-on-his-luck inheritor whose future may depend on how well he can find an Italian translator, or perhaps on his encounter with a certain heart-stopping individualist who takes after her three older sisters — in due time. And if Bridgerton keeps up this lightning-in-a-bottle momentum, we’ll surely get to such a point.

But that’s a tale for another time. For now, all three seasons of Bridgerton are available to stream in full exclusively on Netflix and a fourth season has been confirmed.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’: Eloise and Penelope’s bond teaches us a great deal about friendship, but are they still pals at the end of season 3?
Eloise with her arm around Penelope's in season 1 of Bridgerton
Eloise with her arm around Penelope's in season 1 of Bridgerton
Eloise with her arm around Penelope's in season 1 of Bridgerton
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’: Eloise and Penelope’s bond teaches us a great deal about friendship, but are they still pals at the end of season 3?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Which ‘Bridgerton’ character has the misfortune of trying to follow Penelope as season 4’s protagonist?
The Bridgerton family posing together outside their home in Netflix's 'Bridgerton.'
The Bridgerton family posing together outside their home in Netflix's 'Bridgerton.'
The Bridgerton family posing together outside their home in Netflix's 'Bridgerton.'
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Which ‘Bridgerton’ character has the misfortune of trying to follow Penelope as season 4’s protagonist?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Meet Michaela Stirling, the new ‘Bridgerton’ character who just became Francesca’s greatest crucible
Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton
Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton
Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Meet Michaela Stirling, the new ‘Bridgerton’ character who just became Francesca’s greatest crucible
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Behold, the ‘Bridgerton’ season 3, part 2 ending of your dreams
Colin and Penelope looking in a mirror in season 3 part 2
Colin and Penelope looking in a mirror in season 3 part 2
Colin and Penelope looking in a mirror in season 3 part 2
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Behold, the ‘Bridgerton’ season 3, part 2 ending of your dreams
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 13, 2024
Read Article A ‘Bridgerton’ breadcrumb we all missed boldly wonders if Lady Whistledown is about to become a Lord
Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) attend a fair together in Bridgerton season 3
Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) attend a fair together in Bridgerton season 3
Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) attend a fair together in Bridgerton season 3
Category: Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
A ‘Bridgerton’ breadcrumb we all missed boldly wonders if Lady Whistledown is about to become a Lord
Charlotte Simmons and others Charlotte Simmons and others Jun 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’: Eloise and Penelope’s bond teaches us a great deal about friendship, but are they still pals at the end of season 3?
Eloise with her arm around Penelope's in season 1 of Bridgerton
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’: Eloise and Penelope’s bond teaches us a great deal about friendship, but are they still pals at the end of season 3?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Which ‘Bridgerton’ character has the misfortune of trying to follow Penelope as season 4’s protagonist?
The Bridgerton family posing together outside their home in Netflix's 'Bridgerton.'
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Which ‘Bridgerton’ character has the misfortune of trying to follow Penelope as season 4’s protagonist?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Meet Michaela Stirling, the new ‘Bridgerton’ character who just became Francesca’s greatest crucible
Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Meet Michaela Stirling, the new ‘Bridgerton’ character who just became Francesca’s greatest crucible
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Behold, the ‘Bridgerton’ season 3, part 2 ending of your dreams
Colin and Penelope looking in a mirror in season 3 part 2
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Behold, the ‘Bridgerton’ season 3, part 2 ending of your dreams
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 13, 2024
Read Article A ‘Bridgerton’ breadcrumb we all missed boldly wonders if Lady Whistledown is about to become a Lord
Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) attend a fair together in Bridgerton season 3
Category: Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
A ‘Bridgerton’ breadcrumb we all missed boldly wonders if Lady Whistledown is about to become a Lord
Charlotte Simmons and others Charlotte Simmons and others Jun 12, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.