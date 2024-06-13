Who does Hyacinth end up with in ‘Bridgerton?’

Midnight has passed, the bees have buzzed, and the ton has retreated for another couple of years of hibernation. Indeed, season 3 of Bridgerton has drawn to a close, leaving fans with more than enough to chew on for the time being.

Of course, that’s not going to stop Bridgerton‘s dearest gentle viewers from wondering what may lie in store for future seasons of the Shondaland sensation. It’s not as if there’s any great limit of stories to be told here, after all. In fact, we can think of five right off the top of our heads, one of which pertains to Hyacinth Bridgerton.

Who does Hyacinth marry in Bridgerton?

As the youngest of the Bridgerton children, Hyacinth has yet to enter society even as of the end of Bridgerton‘s third season, let alone happen upon any marriage prospects. As a result, Hyacinth has not gotten with or married anybody as of the Netflix continuity.

But, if her story even loosely follows that of “It’s In His Kiss” (the Julia Quinn novel featuring Hyacinth as the protagonist), then Hyacinth will find herself growing fond of one Gareth St. Clair — a down-on-his-luck inheritor whose future may depend on how well he can find an Italian translator, or perhaps on his encounter with a certain heart-stopping individualist who takes after her three older sisters — in due time. And if Bridgerton keeps up this lightning-in-a-bottle momentum, we’ll surely get to such a point.

But that’s a tale for another time. For now, all three seasons of Bridgerton are available to stream in full exclusively on Netflix and a fourth season has been confirmed.

