Who is the newest member of the Fab Five? The fresh ‘Queer Eye’ season 9 addition, revealed

Netflix’s Queer Eye is waving goodbye to Bobby Berk and welcoming a new master of design. Season 8 marked Berk’s last full season of life makeovers with Jonathon, Antoni, Karamo, and Tan. Berk called the departure a difficult but necessary one, amidst rumors that there was drama between him and his castmates.

Recommended Videos

According to his interview with Vanity Fair, Berk thought the whole cast was ready to move on from the show, and when they weren’t he decided to take the next step without them.

Fear not, although fans will miss Bobby dearly, a new interior designer expert is taking his place. Jeremiah Brent will be joining the crew for season 9, remaking homes all over Las Vegas. He’s known for his hit HGTV show that he hosts with his husband Nate Berkus, called Nate & Jeremiah by Design and The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project and has also previously appeared as a design expert for the Netflix show Say I Do.

According to People, Brent and his husband married in 2014 and share two children named Poppy and Oskar.

Aside from his new role as design guru on Queer Eye, Brent has quite a few more balls to juggle. He released a book called The Space That Keeps You in which he talked to different families and individuals across the globe about the memories and emotions that shape the homes that they live in.

On his website, not only does he sell his book and display images of his prior projects, but he also has a shop full of household items, decor, and necessities that he recommends to his clients and customers from his brand Atrio. The shop includes pieces selected by Jeremiah that reflect much of the style and many of the themes that are present in his design projects.

The 39-year-old is being welcomed with open arms by fans of the show, many of them are taking to social media to express their excitement, though they may still feel sad about the loss of Bobby Burk, as X user @BloodyLikeABody put it, “We won so hard.”

According to ABC News, Jeremiah Brent’s first season on Queer Eye will begin filming in Las Vegas this spring. Brent will be joined by the rest of the Fab Five including Antoni, Tan, Jonathon, and Karamo. A release date for season nine has yet to be announced, but fans have eight full seasons of the show to binge on Netflix while they wait for the next installment.