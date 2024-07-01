‘You’re the biggest scammer’: ‘Perfect Match’ season 2 winner Christine slams Kaz for leading her on

Perfect Match season 2 abruptly ended as things got heated between cast members, especially Christine and Kaz. As viewers might know, Kaz was in a commitment with Micah but after his blind date, he decided to swap partners.

Even after breaking up with Micah, Kaz was confused about who to match with. After his blind date with Holly, he admitted feeling attracted to her. Meanwhile, Micah was confused about Kaz’s changed behavior, she called him a liar as his narration of the blind date wasn’t the same as Holly’s claims.

During a discussion between Micah and Holly, the former revealed that Kaz was “leaning more” into the date experience. Additionally, Micah took this statement as if it implied that Kaz acted like he didn’t have a partner at all. This upset and angered the Love is Blind star, and she confronted Kaz who got defensive and stated that he was questioning their relationship.

Without giving proper clarity to Micah about their relationship status, Kaz kisses Holly during a truth and dare game. Micah was shocked by this act and started crying. To the viewer’s surprise, Kaz later matched with Christine instead of Holly.

The Perfect Match finale revealed Kaz hurt Christine, Holly and Brittan’s feelings

The Perfect Match finale flipped the entire Micah-Kaz situation after Kaz apologized to Micah. When Christine went on a blind date with Too Hot to Handle star Nigel, Kaz thought it was the perfect opportunity to clear things with Micah.

As per Kaz’s statements, he didn’t like how the entire argument went out of hand and led to an explosive breakup. He apologized to Micah for his actions and it was surprising that she was ready to forgive him. However, that’s not how Christine viewed the circumstances. She thought Kaz only thought of patching up with Micah because he was “threatened” that Christine might choose Nigel over him.

Christine called Kaz a “scammer” for playing with not just her feelings, but Brittan’s and Holly’s as well. Holly agreed stating that he was “using” other women in the villa to “weaponize his own relationship.” She also said that Micah deserved better. The conversation soon becomes heated when Christine tells Kaz to go on a date with the devil because he did not have genuine intentions to find his love match entering the villa. She said:

“I think you’re the biggest scammer sitting here today. You try to convince yourself that you’re this genuine person… You really do disgust me, and honestly, Micah does deserve better. And if there’s anybody that you would make a perfect match with, better than anyone else, it’d be the devil himself.”

Kaz came to his defense saying that the show itself encouraged them to explore connections with multiple people to find their love match. He explained that many of his fellow cast members swapped partners but weren’t being targeted like he was. Kaz believed he did nothing wrong talking to multiple women at the same time as this was the structure of the dating show.

Brittan added that the issue wasn’t him exploring multiple connections, it was the unclarity. She stated that how Kaz kissed Holly while he was committed to Micah and then matched with Christine the same day was not right. The major twits were when Micah also defended Kaz, she said they had conversations “in private” and decided to give their relationship a second chance.

Without invaliding the girls, Micah said that she thought her decision through and came to the conclusion that she still wanted to be with Kaz. She had no intention of holding Kaz’s past mistakes over his head and keep bringing them up again. The couple wanted a fresh start, Micah confessed:

“But ultimately, just like when you go back to an ex, if you keep bringing up all the stuff that happened afterward, you’re never going to move forward. And I’m going to stand beside him.”

Micah and Kaz were still dating after the filming wrapped up, however, the two got into an argument over a cheating allegation. Both aren’t in contact anymore as per the Perfect Match couple’s update posted to the official Netflix YouTube channel.

