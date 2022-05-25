’19 Kids and Counting’ star Josh Duggar gets 12.5 years in child pornography case

Former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in prison after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December.

Judge Timothy Brooks of the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville, Arkansas handed down the sentence on Wednesday afternoon, according to KNWA reporter Anna Darling.

Duggar will either be transported to a prison in Seagoville, Texas or Texarkana, Arkansas, but the judge said it depended on bedspace and that Seagoville had a “good” program for sex offenders, according to the New York Post.

Neither Duggar, who is 34, nor his wife Anna or father Jim Bob reacted when the sentencing document was read. Duggar faced up to 20 years in prison; his team asked that he only serve five.

One of the counts was dropped without prejudice, meaning it can’t be brought up in a later trial. The show 19 Kids and Counting was one of the most popular on TLC’S schedule but it was cancelled in 2015 after allegations that Duggar molested four of his sisters came to light.

When the accusations were revealed, Duggar wrote a statement apologizing for what he did.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends.”

Duggar and his wife Anna have seven children of their own, ranging in age from 12 to six months. Before all of his legal issues, he was a lobbyist for the Christian group Family Research Council.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.