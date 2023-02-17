‘1923’ star Michelle Randolph describes Elizabeth and Jack’s relationship as every Taylor Swift song

Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 is quickly becoming a Dutton fan-favorite as each new episode takes us on a more profound journey through family, turmoil, and the kind of love people write songs about, particularly — everyone’s favorite songstress Taylor Swift. What exactly does Taylor Swift have to do with the Yellowstone realm? Well — more than you might think.

Michelle Randolph opened up about the love story between Elizabeth and Jack in a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, and she said that the bond between the couple is something right out of a Taylor Swift love song. In fact, it’s the kind of love story we all hope for.

“Their relationship, I imagine, is like every Taylor Swift music video or cheesy love song. It’s the perfect little love story, and it was fun being able to play into that because it’s not something I’ve experienced in my real life. It’s very, very beautiful.”

There’s something ultra romantic about the notion that we’d find our great love early in life and be able to nurture it through the ups and downs of our journey; something dreamy about the understanding that a love story has the power to change us, and something fascinating about both the strength and vulnerability that come along with finding it.

The path to where Jack and Elizabeth are hasn’t been a smooth trail; they’ve experienced loss, heartache, and pain along the way — but it’s led them to a place where they’ve found solace within one another. The most heartwarming thing to hold onto when the world is cold around you is one another; they’ve discovered that in their time together. So what comes next for Jack, Elizabeth, and the rest of the Dutton clan in 1923? There are only two episodes left before the season finale, and there are plenty of stories left to tell.

You can stream 1923 on Paramount Plus now, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the thrilling Yellowstone prequel.