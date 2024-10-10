’90 Day Fiancé’ star Rebecca is now caught up in a messy custody dispute, so what happened to her?

It’s been almost five years since season eight of 90 Day Fiancé hit screens, and many of its former stars have led a relatively quiet life since their time on the reality franchise ended. While some season 8 alums, such as Jovi and Yara, have made a career out of reality television, others, such as Rebecca Parrott, have been more out of the spotlight.

Rebecca’s relationship with Zied Hakimi, a Tunisian native 22 years her junior, was met with an array of issues, even before their engagement. The frosty reception from Rebecca’s children, plus the revelation that she was still married to her estranged husband at the time, took their relationship to breaking point. However, the couple managed to make it down the aisle, marrying in 2020.

During a follow-up with the couple on 90 Day Diaries in 2022, Rebecca admitted money was an issue for the couple as they planned a trip to Zied’s home country of Tunisia. In the spin-off, Rebecca admitted she was worried that Zied visiting his family would make him too homesick to return to the states with her.

What happened to Rebecca Parrott after season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé?

As shown on her Instagram page, Rebecca’s fears did not come true, and she is still enjoying married life with Zied, as of October 2024. Although not an overly frequent ficture on her social media posts, Rebecca shares pictures occasionally of the couple’s date nights and adventures together. The two seem to enjoy their privacy, opting to share images only every now and then.

Still, Rebecca uses her reality TV notoriety to her advantage, posting the occasional spon-con (sponsored content) post, usually with brand partners such as Temu, promoting exclusive offers or events which she is paid to attend. Such events also include meet-and-greets with 90 Day Fiancé fans.

A devoted grandmother, Rebecca is currently appealing to fans via GoFundMe to help the former reality star raise money for legal fees to fight for custody for her grandson. “My family is fighting for custody of my sweet grandson to ensure he is removed from an unsafe living situation and placed in a nurturing and loving environment,” Rebecca wrote in the fundraiser description.

“We need the expertise of a compassionate attorney to help us navigate this challenging journey, but the legal fees are more than we can manage alone, and time is something we don’t have right now.”

As of October 10th, Rebecca is a third of the way to her goal, and her fundraiser is pinned to her Instagram account for 90 Day viewers to spot and contribute to the cause.

