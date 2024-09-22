’90 Day Fiance’: Are Yara and Jovi still together?

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from 90 Day Fiance, it’s that making a marriage last is tougher than it seems. Especially if it’s with Big Ed.

Talk of Big Ed aside, it seems like happy couples are a dime a dozen in the 90 Day Fiance universe as more and more couples break up as time goes by. Granted, reality television is hardly the best place for a healthy relationship to blossom but some couples get lucky and develop a love that can weather any storm. Yara and Jovi from season 8 sadly did not seem to be such a couple when they celebrated their union in Feb. 2020.

Yara left her home in Ukraine to come visit Jovi in New Orleans and was initially unsure of making a commitment. Jovi was eager to marry Yara but wasn’t willing to give up his partying ways even when Yara learned she was pregnant. The two decided to get married in Las Vegas and raise the baby together.

Life for the couple hasn’t been easy. They’ve argued about Jovi’s commitment to their relationship as well as his decision to continue going to strip clubs after the birth of their child Mylah. Jovi’s job takes him away from home for months at a time and Yara even considered moving back to Europe while Jovi was working. It wouldn’t come as a surprise if the two decided to call it quits.

Are Yara and Jovi still together?

The answer is: Probably?

Jovi recently caused quite a stir during his latest Q&A session with fans. He answered the question of whether he and Yara are still together with, “No, we are not,” which seems like an obvious sign the couple has broken up. However, Jovi is known for joking about his relationship and the couple’s Instagram accounts show they’re still joined at the hip. Their recent posts show they went to San Diego together and while Jovi hasn’t made an appearance in Yara’s pictures since August, his posts show they were very much together during the trip.

Sure, being somewhere at the same time doesn’t necessarily mean they’re still in a relationship but signs point to yes. Jovi is known for his sarcastic sense of humor and this is yet another example of that. His profile picture is of the couple as well as the first pinned post on his Instagram. He could have thought the question was silly and answered accordingly. Not being in Yara’s posts for a couple of weeks is hardly a cause for concern. If anything, the two are having a laugh at our expense while we speculate on their relationship.

Until Yara and Jovi confirm, it’s anyone’s guess if the two are still a couple. They wouldn’t be the first 90 Day Fiance couple to end in divorce, but we’re willing to bet their relationship is still going strong.

