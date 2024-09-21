’90 Day Fiancé’: Is Big Ed engaged again?

While “Big” Ed Brown’s former fiancé, Liz Woods, has moved on with a new man, as shown in their latest outing in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Ed had a surprise of his own up his sleeve, revealing he is now betrothed to a new woman — less than a year after canceling his then-upcoming wedding with Liz.

However, Ed has somewhat of a track record in attention-seeking and trying to make a name for himself, so is this engagement for real, or another excuse to appear on a new season of 90 Day Fiancé?

Big Ed’s engagement, explained

This week, TMZ reported that Ed popped the big question to 29-year-old Porscha Raemond just 24 hours after meeting her for the first time. The two had met the day prior at Capriotti’s sandwich shop in Plantation, Florida, where the reality star was hosting a meet-and-greet event for fans.

Ed told the outlet that he hadn’t planned to propose to the fan-turned-fiancé so soon, but it “felt right,” with the 59-year-old using a repurposed paper clip in the place of an engagement ring. The couple gave exclusive access to photos of their engagement to the outlet.

“I’m there carrying out these big sandwiches with sparklers. It’s crazy. And in walks this beautiful Italian dish, [Porscha],” Ed recalled in another interview with Page Six. “We felt the sparks,” Ed continued, adding that they spent their first night together “hugging and smooching” while “talking about the future.”

This is said to be Ed’s fourth engagement. The first marriage was to his former spouse Sandra Heckman, with whom he shares daughter Tiffany, who is said to be estranged from her father, according to Ed in his most recent TV outing, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season eight. During his TV debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season four, Ed was engaged to Philippines resident Rosemarie Vega.

It was in his most recent TV appearance on Happily Ever After? where the downfall of Ed and Liz’s engagement was showcased, with the reality star ultimately canceling the wedding just weeks before the nuptials were meant to take place, without even informing former fiancée Liz Woods that he was breaking up with her.

Is Big Ed’s engagement for real, or a publicity stunt?

Naturally, Ed’s whirlwind engagement raised some eyebrows with fans familiar with his antics on 90 Day Fiancé, as the realtor and reality star is known for being impulsive and hot-headed. In the finale episodes of Happily Ever After season eight, it was apparent that Ed still has feelings for his former fiancée.

Although Ed seemed confident that calling off the wedding was the right thing, he spent time at the cast’s shared house cuddling up to Liz and sending flirtatious text messages, which struck his co-stars as strange. Meanwhile, Liz seemed to be happy enough to move on, tearfully expressing her mixed feelings about the cast reunion being the last time she would see Ed.

It is not surprising, then, given that Ed getting engaged a ridiculously short time after would strike some as being a stunt to generate attention, or perhaps another season of 90 Day Fiancé to star in.

Speaking in yet another interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ed told the outlet that he was “enamored” by Porscha, and that it was “love at first sight” for the 90 Day Fiancé alum. Perhaps the most significant statement of the interview was that it gave Ed an opportunity to take a swipe and former fiancés and co-stars Woods and Vega.

“[Porscha] had amazing breath, the most amazing breath ever,” Ed replied when asked about the difference between this and his previous engagements, referring to an infamous incident in Before the 90 Days season four where he criticized Rose for the smell of her breath, presenting her with a toothbrush and toothpaste — even though Rose stated the halitosis was the result of an untreated medical condition, stemming from an ulcer.

“There was definitely a connection — one I’ve never felt with Rose or Liz,” Ed added. Brown also added that he is cooking to become a national spokesperson for Capriotti’s, the sandwich shop where he met his new beau.

With Ed seemingly still obsessed with getting back at his exes and mentioning them in interviews, it is going to take some convincing for Ed to prove his whirlwind relationship is the real deal, especially if there’s some monetary and publicity gain resulting from the engagement. If the relationship is indeed true love, it will take time to establish in the eyes of 90 Day Fiancé fans, so this is very much a case of “watch this space.”

