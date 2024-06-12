’90 Day Fiancé’: What does Liz Woods do for a living?

In the latest episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz Woods cemented her break-up from long-time partner and former fiancé, “Big” Ed Brown, by relocating from their shared home in Arkansas to her home state of California.

While picking up the last of her things from Ed’s house, Liz broke down in tears, reflecting on the time, money, and effort spent on their doomed relationship. As she began her journey back to San Diego, she was upset that she had no home or job to fall back, having smashed her life onto the cold hard rocks of reality TV.

The reality star has earned money through numerous avenues, and her job is what led her to her now-infamous relationship with Ed. Woods also has a few opportunities lined up to support herself as she embarks on her post-Ed freedom.

Liz started her 90 Day Fiancé journey through her old job

Viewers who saw the early days of Ed and Liz’s relationship in 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life will remember how the couple first met through her job. Ed, who had recently broken up with Philippines native Rosemarie Vega, met Liz when he began frequenting Encontro North Park in San Diego, where Liz was working. After some persuading by Ed, Liz agreed to go on a date with him.

As Liz and Ed’s relationship grew, so did the evidence of its flaws – particularly when it came to Ed’s jealousy issues. Ed and Liz came to blows when Ed asked Liz to stop picking up nighttime shifts at the restaurant – which is pretty difficult to do in a business that revolves around dinner. Apparently Liz still works “occasional shifts” at the restaurant, although her reality TV schedule keeps her busy.

In more recent appearances in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Ed and Liz decided to relocate to Ed’s home state of Arkansas ahead of their planned nuptials. The couple decided there was too much history and bad influence in California – from Ed’s friends in particular – and starting from scratch thousands of miles away was the right decision. This meant that Liz permanently quit her old restaurant job.

How does Liz Woods make a living now?

As mentioned above, Happily Ever After? season eight saw Liz leave Arkansas without a home or job, after moving back to her home city of San Diego, California when she and Ed called off their wedding and ditched plans to settle in the state where Ed grew up. As of June 2024, it is unknown if Liz has gone back down the traditional employment route, or returned to her old job at the restaurant Encontro.

Liz does, however, have other sources of income to rely on. As a main cast member on 90 Day Fiancé with U.S. citizenship, she is entitled to be paid an appearance fee per episode. Happily Ever After?, while yet to be confirmed, looks like it is set to be approximately twenty episodes long. At a reported salary of $1,000-$1,500 per episode, Liz would earn $20,000 to $30,000 from the series alone, on top of other payments she from other 90 Day shows like The Last Resort, The Single Life, and previous seasons of Happily Ever After.

As shown earlier in Happily Ever After season eight, Liz and Ed marked their seemingly permanent relocation to Arkansas by making plans to obtain real estate licenses for the state. However, it’s uncertain how far into this process Liz got before she moved back to California, where she would have to re-apply for the respective state’s real estate license.

Liz’s former partner, Big Ed, made an absolute killing when it came to earning money from social media influence. The reality star earned around $250,000 from video messages on Cameo alone, as well as numerous sponsored posts on his Instagram page. As Liz was just weeks from walking down the aisle with Ed, she probably lived off of his earnings somewhat before they split up.

As of June 2024, Liz has no sponsored content (sometimes referred to as “spon-con”) on her Instagram account still up on her page, likely deleted as those sponsorships ended. However, she has made a few videos on Cameo, where she charges $45 per video, which could be an avenue for generating income in this new chapter of her life.

