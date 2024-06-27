’90 Day Fiancé’: What has Big Ed said about Liz’s new boyfriend?

While newer episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? show “Big” Ed Brown and Liz Woods reeling from their recent breakup, the two – Liz especially – have moved on. Followers of Liz’s social media page have seen numerous heavy hints about a new man in her life while her story with Ed was still unfolding on TV screens, but the week their relationship was gone for good, she revealed her new relationship to the world.

As you might expect Ed has some thoughts on his ex-fiancée’s new relationship – both positive and negative. Here’s what you need to know about the infamous reality star’s reflection on his former relationship’s new chapter.

Ed and Liz’s final break-up

90 Day fans who watched season eight, episode fifteen of Happily Ever After will have witnessed something many viewers thought they’d never see – a final goodbye between Ed and Liz, with the fifteenth break-up between the two being the final nail in the coffin.

After an argument over Ed berating a relative after finding his taco pasta too spicy earlier in the season, the then-58-year-old decided to call off his upcoming wedding to Liz – just a few weeks before the ceremony – when the pair failed to reconcile.

The separation saw Liz pack her things and, with the help of her family who came to the rescue, move – with her young daughter in tow – back to her home city of San Diego, California. At the beginning of the season, the former couple decided that a move to Arkansas, where Ed grew up, would be a fresh start for them, away from toxic influences – likely referring to Ed and Liz’s friends that caused the pair to clash so often.

As Liz returned to her former home to pick up the last of her things, Ed took one final swipe and his former fiancée. “I’m worried about your next relationship. I want you to be happy,” Ed told Liz. “If you don’t change [after this break-up], you’re never going to be happy.”

The confrontation – escalated by Liz’s mother coming to her defense and some jabs from Ed about her abandoning Liz as a child – Liz left the home for the final time in tears. As she headed back to San Diego, she reflected on how much time and energy she had put into their almost three-year relationship, documented over several 90 Day shows and spin-offs.

With a thousand miles between them now, Liz’s move away from Ed was symbolic of the brand new path she was taking in her life – which quickly resulted in a newfound love, in the form of her boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga. After months of speculation about a mystery man on her social media posts, Liz hard-launched her new beau on her Instagram page, with a collection of photos of the couple.

What has Big Ed said about Jayson, Liz’s new partner?

Photo via TLC

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly this month, after Happily Ever After? episodes detailing his break-up had aired, Ed revealed his thoughts on Jayson Zuniga. “[Jayson]’s a hunk,” Ed told the publication. “Guy’s a pretty good-looking guy.”

Ed is known for being less-than-kind to others during his time on the franchise, often shaming others (including Liz) for their appearance, so this oddly positive comment will raise the eyebrows of some 90 Day viewers.

If that wasn’t shocking enough, Ed revealed he had actually met Jayson, assumingly through Liz – although the 59-year-old didn’t specify when or where. “I’m very happy I met them. I have met the guy, you know, he’s really nice. I think they’re within one or two years apart [in age],” he continued.

In true Big Ed fashion, however, those compliments came with an asterisk. “My concern is we all have things that we need to work on and deal with and if we don’t they’re gonna rear their ugly head and that’s my fear is that it’s not gonna … it won’t last,” Ed said, echoing the offensive comments he made when Liz left their shared home for good.

“Liz will not have dealt with the same things that I have to deal with,” he reasoned. “My mistake was that I thought I could fix her, I could change her, and I also realize you can’t,” Ed continued.

Ed continued with some more digs at his former partner. “Liz would get into these tirades and they weren’t pleasant in front of the public, in front of an Uber driver and I hid that from my family,” he stated. “I gave up everything for Liz, I turned my back on my daughter, my mom, any friend of mine in San Diego.”

Ed appears to blame Liz entirely for the break-up, and in the interview, claimed the big move to Arkansas was Liz’s idea. However, he ended the video by stating he is occasionally in touch with his former fianceé, and they “lightly” text one another – although that could very much change after this interview.

