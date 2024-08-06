’90 Day Fiancé’: Are Liz and Jayson still together?

To the delight of 90 Day Fiancé fans this summer, Liz Woods has publicly revealed her first boyfriend, Jayson Zumiga, since her break-up with “Big” Ed Brown. The reality star was greeted with countless well-wishes from viewers and co-stars in the comments, with many comments remarking on how much happier she looked following her on-again, off-again relationship with Ed.

Jayson made a surprise appearance on the season eight finale episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and won over more hearts when he warned the 58-year-old not to harass his girlfriend again or else. The couple revealed they had been seeing each other for four months at the time of the tell-all taping in February 2024, and that they were considering moving in together. Liz’s new beau showed no jealousy towards her for settling things with her ex, encouraging her to get closure so they can begin the next chapter of their lives.

Are Liz and Jayson still together after the tell-all?

As of August 2024, things appear to be going well for Liz and Jayson, post-tell-all. The two are a frequent feature on one another’s Instagram posts. Aside from the relationship, which started when Liz slid into Jayson’s DMs on a running app late last year, something else brand new for Liz was apparent – a genuine, beaming smile from the mother-of-one, which was remarked on by many of Liz’s friends, family, and fans in the comments as a welcome change. Aww!

