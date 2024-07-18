’90 Day Fiancé UK’ season 3: Who broke up and who’s still together?

As season three of 90 Day Fiancé UK draws to a close, it is of note that there has been a significant break between filming for the reality series wrapping and the present day, when the final edit of the show airs. Here’s what we know about where the international couples from the cast of the latest season stand today, as of summer 2024.

Charlotte and Johan – ditched at the altar

At 34 years old and 21 years old respectively, Englishwoman Charlotte and Dominican Republic resident Johan’s relationship raised eyebrows from Charlotte’s family from the start. Charlotte is keen to marry her toyboy as soon as possible to bring him to the UK, ideally in time for the birth of their potential children, as the two are keenly trying for a baby, despite their long distance.

Towards the end of season three, viewers saw Johan – who appeared visibly nervous the night before – fail to show up to his wedding, leaving Charlotte heartbroken and her friends and family furious. A teaser for the remaining episodes showed Charlotte burning her wedding dress – a gesture which would suggest she and Johan aren’t exactly on great terms.

Jamie and Kathleen – broken up?

Self-proclaimed “mummy’s boy” Jamie wants to his Filipina girlfriend Kathleen to move from Cyprus to the UK so he can live life as a doubly-pampered prince – but Kathleen isn’t so sure. Their relationship was rocked by Jamie cheating on her with a friend in the past, and she is still struggling to overcome those trust issues.

In the last episodes before the finale, 90 Day Fiancé UK teased Jamie and his family partying with his ex that he cheated with as the potential final straw for the relationship, as Kathleen was reluctant to forgive him. Neither Jamie nor Kathleen have public social media pages, as of July 2024, which can be a personal choice, but may point towards a break-up, as cast members are advised not to “spoil” the end of their respective journeys on screen.

John and Sprite – still together (we think)

Chef John and Thailand-based photographer Sprite met when John taught English in Sprite’s native country, but the couple seemed like total strangers when Sprite visited him in John’s home town of Aylesbury. Sprite frequently shamed his British boyfriend for his appearance, while John’s laidback countryside lifestyle was a poor match for Sprite’s fast-paced, city-based career in fashion.

Ahead of John and Sprite’s debut on season three, the couple gave an interview with LGBTQ+ magazine Attitude in May of 2024 – all pointing towards the couple still together as of late. In the interview, the couple didn’t confirm that they were still together, but mentioned that they were keen for viewers to see their “growth, both as a couple and as individuals” as the series continues.

Louise and Jose – still together

Season two favorite Jose – who hails from Colombia – returned for the new season alongside wife Louise, now with a new life in Gloucester with their newborn son, Raoul. Jose is as keen as ever to make a living as a rapper, hoping his music will pay for his son’s upbringing and a UK-based wedding ceremony that their family can attend, unlike their first nuptials in a registry office in Colombia.

Jose and Louise are frequent social media users, and recent posts (as of July 2024) show the couple still very much live under the same roof, and are enjoying life with their young son. In a recent post, Louise shared her point of view while Jose makes Cameo videos for fans in their home, in their new social media enterprise – guess the music video didn’t work?

Nicole and Taher – still together (and expecting a baby)

Nicole met future husband Taher while on vacation in Egypt with her then-fiancé – and their relationship hasn’t become any less chaotic. After a whirlwind wedding ceremony, the couple have frequently fought over whether they will live in the UK or in Egypt and what religion their children would be raised in, as well as whether Nicole will adhere to Taher’s conservative beliefs about women’s clothing.

Nicole and Taher share a glimpse into their personal lives with fans on social media – and it very much appears that Taher has settled into life in the UK with Nicole. In an Instagram story featuring Nicole’s brother (obtained via Reddit), it was revealed that Nicole is expecting her first child with her Egyptian husband, and recently had a baby shower in celebration.

Sam and Ali – still together?

Turkish citizen Ali claims it was love at first sight when he saw Brit Sam – but Sam’s mother, who she lives with, has her doubts. Sam has been warned about how often the hotel barman talks about how much money he could earn in the UK, leaving the Newcastle native worried that Ali could be using her for a visa.

Samantha’s Facebook account (as publicly shared by 90 Day Fiancé UK star Tony) show photos of her with Ali, posted as late as April of this year, pointing towards the pair likely still being together. However, Ali was notably absent from a cast mini-reunion in Newcastle, which could point towards the Turkish native not being in the UK.

Tony and Nui – still together

Veteran Tony has never had a serious relationship before – until her met Thailand native Nui, who has two children from a previous marriage. The couple have never seriously discussed where the couple would live, or Tony’s desire to have children of his own, despite the fact Nui is in her forties – what could go wrong?

In a July 2024 post, Tony and Nui shared images of via Facebook of the couple at a restaurant, alongside season three co-star Samantha, calling the Newcastle native a “true gold hearted woman [sic]” with “banter galore”. The post ended with “see you at the wedding,” informing their followers that the nuptials are still going ahead as planned.

