A dollar bill sparks a real-life potential murder mystery

From “the safe,” to saving a poor redditor from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, Reddit has always been a place where people have tried to solve mysteries of all kinds. Some subreddits are even dedicated to unearthing answers to user questions, from the relatively innocuous community that utilizes the collective knowledge of the site to figure out what random items collected by users are for, to the more macabre unsolved myteries section of the self-proclaimed “front page of the internet.” And now, from the depths of /r/weird, comes another mystery that might just have deadly implications.

Reddit user SuperiorXTuftsX recently came into possession of a one dollar note on which random co-ordinates were stamped, along with the ominous phrase “2 Bodies.” When they plugged the numbers into a map, they were led to an uninhabited island in the Hawaiian archipelago, before seemingly realizing they could get masses of internet points and potentially help to solve a mystery by posting about it on a website whose CEO once moderated a forum about attractive underage girls.

Other users were quick to add additional information to the mysterious post. One local, /u/Ikaika44, noted that the people who lived on the land that the island in question is just off call the landmass “flat island,” for obvious reasons. They then offered to go and do some investigating, which takes more guts than we have. Hopefully they at least get the rights to sell their story to Hollywood, once the strikes are over anyway.

Others pointed out that the island’s proximity to other landmasses meant it was a pretty bad place to bury bodies, as kayakers, paddleboarders, and even some endurance swimmers could make landfall. Allegedly, there’s even a firework display that goes on every July 4, which takes a fair amount of the creepiness away. One user even claimed the spot was a bird sanctuary that was mostly rock, meaning it would be impossible to hide a grave.

While the wannabe detectives of the site could infer that these competing claims about the island make it seem like a coverup is happening, what’s more likely is that someone is playing a little joke. This idea is somewhat confirmed by the top reply from /u/b-pad, who used a combination of the knowledge of a friend local to the island and, well, Wikipedia, to unearth that the name of the town nearest to the island in question, Kailua, can mean “two bodies of water” in the local language.

So, in classic Reddit style, it appears that the real answer all along was a pun. With that said, we don’t think we’ll be heading there any time soon…