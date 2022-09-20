A James Gunn pop culture fantasy phenomenon searches for the top spot on streaming

From sustained discussions for a revival to fan-made recasts for an updated reboot, fans of animation have long been obsessed with Scooby Doo and the flamboyant gang from Mystery Inc. And, while Scoob has been depicted in various forms of media since the late-60s, movie-lovers are most fascinated by the pop-culture phenomenon surrounding 2002’s live-action Scooby Doo.

Directed by Raja Gosnell with a screenplay from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, the ever-popular film follows Scooby and the gang who, after deciding to reunite after a two-year absence, travel to a remote horror-themed vacation resort to solve a series of mysteries. Upon their arrival, Mystery Incorporated begins to suspect that something terribly eerie is taking place within the resort.

via Warner Bros.

Despite its unmatched pop-culture status with modern movie fanatics with a passion for cheesy movies, the James Gunn vehicle failed to impress stone-faced critics, with Rotten Tomatoes summarizing their distaste with an embarrassing 32 percent score. And if the disdain from critics wasn’t bad enough, the subpar audience score of 39 percent certainly drives home the final nail in the coffin.

Nevertheless, its underrated status as a cult classic has been felt by enthusiastic streaming subscribers all around the world. As per FlixPatrol, Scooby Doo has found a second life on HBO Max, with subscribers helping the film to crack into the service’s Top 15. So, who knows, maybe that updated reboot could happen after all.

Perhaps this success might even nudge Warner Bros to release the practically complete Scoob!: Holiday Haunt?