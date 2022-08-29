The phrase ‘love to hate’ comes to mind when it comes to Me Time, Kevin Hart‘s latest venture with Netflix. The film was recently released on the streaming platform and received a less than warm welcome from critics. But, despite all the negativity, the comedy scored a surprise victory over the weekend.

Me Time follows Hart’s character, Sonny, a stay-at-home dad who has spent far too much time looking after everyone else and deserves a nice long break. Unfortunately, his plans for relaxation are scuppered when he meets up with his friend Huck (Mark Wahlberg) to celebrate his birthday.

The film is another Hart buddy comedy, with the pair getting themselves into all sorts of daft trouble including base jumping with no prior experience and getting mauled by a lion.

Image via Netflix

Me Time has been panned by critics who claim that the film’s theme is buried beneath juvenile gags and lazy scriptwriting and has ended up with a shudderingly low Tomatometer score of 8%. It would seem that the harsh words haven’t deterred as FlixPatrol reports that this was the top Netflix film watched over the weekend.

With the star power of both Hart and Wahlberg, perhaps it isn’t surprising that Netflix subscribers are giving the movie a try. However, just because people are watching the film it doesn’t mean they’re enjoying it, as the Rotten Tomatoes audience score is also at a low 32%.

If you want to make your own mind up, you can check out Me Time on Netflix streaming now.