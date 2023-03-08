A ‘Lord of the Rings’ icon is eager to get back into the universe with new movies

There aren’t a lot of details surrounding the next installment in The Lord of the Rings franchise, which Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema announced back in February. However, one of the series’ mainstays has thrown his hat in the ring and said that he would come back if asked.

During an interview with BroBible discussing his upcoming movie Luther: The Fallen Sun, actor, Andy Serkis spoke briefly about the potential to return to The Lord of the Rings. He talked about the film’s director, Peter Jackson and the screenwriters, describing them as a “second family” before saying that he would jump at the chance to return.

“I think that there are so many other potential Middle-Earth projects which could come about, and if they’re doing them, I would, of course, jump at the chance to have that relationship rekindled … Middle-Earth has never left me.”

Serkis, of course, played Gollum/Smeagol in the original trilogy and returned once again to play the character in the prequel, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. Although bringing him back may prove difficult unless the new films are going to be set before The Lord of the Rings, as the character had quite a fiery death at the end of Return of the King. Either that, or Serkis could come back to play a different character.

Image via New Line Cinema

Whilst some fans have been skeptical over potential new installments in the franchise, Serkis is right about there being a lot of potential stories set in Middle-earth. Amazon is already building upon the lore with The Rings of Power series, for example.

Serkis has clearly kept in contact with the creative team behind The Lord of the Rings, so it’s a definite possibility we could be seeing him back on our screens as part of Tolkien’s universe.