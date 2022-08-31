Competition shows often face an uphill battle to make the Netflix Top 10, but season four of the British makeup competition has done just that. Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star follows makeup artists as they compete to reach the top and earn the chance to assist the world’s best make-up artists. As of this week, the show has just cracked the charts and arrived in tenth place, just below Virgin River season four.

The show has been described as a crossover between America’s Next Top Model and The Great British Bake Off, focusing on the world of creative fashion and styling whilst retaining a British charm. The judges, industry professionals Val Garland and Dominic Skinner, want contestants to demonstrate an understanding of makeup techniques and to bring a creative flair to the briefs they are given.

Each episode consists of two challenges, a real-world professional assignment, and a themed creative brief. The two weakest contestants of the week go head to head, or in this case, face to face, to decide who will leave the competition. The show has already boasted an impressive list of guest judges including Emmy-winning makeup artist Sherri Lawrence, who worked on the drama Pose, as well as The Crown’s lead hair and makeup artist Cate Hall.

Season four sees the new contestants taking on challenges ranging from social media marketing campaigns to creative work for the world-famous Cirque du Soleil, to special effects makeup inspired by the iconic British sci-fi show, Doctor Who. Beauty and makeup is a huge industry not only in regards to the world of fashion but also in the world of entertainment, where it is a vital part of the overall look of any film or television series so competent makeup artists are a must.

You can check out who is on fleek over on Netflix which has all seasons of Glow Up available to watch now.