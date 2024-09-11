‘A RESILIENT QUEEN’: Mariah Carey makes her musical return after enduring 2 heartbreaking losses

In August, Mariah Carey faced an unimaginably painful tragedy: her mom, Patricia, and sister, Alison, died on the same day. Less than a month later, the “We Belong Together” singer is refocusing on her work, and fans have praised her for her resilience.

Carey posted a short video clip on Instagram showing off her impressive vocals. She shared her thoughts in the caption: “Back at work. It’s been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much, and I can’t wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you!”

The post is the first Carey has made since the deaths of her loved ones, and fan reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. “You are amazing Mariah! We love you!!!” a fan wrote. Another praised the musician’s strength, writing, “A RESILIENT QUEEN.”

Other reactions include “WE LOVE YOU MARIAH! I’m so glad you’re taking care of yourself during this time. We love you!,” “Queen of resilience and soldiering on We love you MC,” and “so happy to see you back at work, you deserve our support always.”

Mariah Carey shares heartbreak over the deaths in her family

At the time of Mariah Carey’s mother and sister’s death, she released a statement about her heartbreak. “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” she said in a statement on Aug. 26, per People. “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

The details about Patricia and Alison’s passings remain vague, and Carey has chosen not to share more. What is known is that she had complicated relationships with both of her family members, and she previously addressed her feelings toward her mother in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Carey’s mother was a Juilliard-trained opera singer, but the songstress also claimed her success impacted their relationship due to her mother’s jealousy. “She stared at me until every bit of lightness faded. Almost growling, she said, ‘You should only hope that one day you become half the singer I am,’” Carey recalled in her memoir. Her mother’s words left a lasting impact, which she claimed continued to cause her pain, well into adulthood.

She continued, “This was my first glimpse into how misguided words from a mother can really affect a child…Having people you love be jealous of you professionally comes with the territory of success, but when the person is your mother and the jealousy is revealed at such a tender age, it’s particularly painful.”

