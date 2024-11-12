‘A source of great disappointment’: Queen Camilla’s plans are derailed as she grapples with unexpected health setback

Queen Camilla‘s complete Royal comeback after a brief illness won’t be as swift as expected. King Charles’ consort had no choice but to pull out of the all-important Remembrance Day commemorations this past weekend when doctors’ orders forced Camilla to remain in bed as she suffered from a chest infection. She was initially predicted to bounce back quickly, but clearly her recovery is taking longer than anticipated.

After a year that has seen not one, but two Royal Family members face serious health concerns, Queen Camilla being bedridden was the last thing the Palace needed, which is probably why her team was keen to get her back on her feet as soon as possible. Just one day after Camilla was announced to have come down with a chest infection last week, it was confirmed that she had a full slate of public appearances and hosting duties ahead of her this week.

Unfortunately, that itinerary proved to be too ambitious as an updated schedule confirms Camilla won’t be attending every event as intended. Notably, she’ll miss out on rubbing shoulders with some Hollywood stars at a swanky movie premiere.

Queen Camilla gives a thumbs-down to Gladiator II after health recovery proves slower than expected

Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla’s busy week has been cut in half as she continues to battle her chest infection, with the Royal having to withdraw from two out of four events for the remainder of the week. As planned, Camilla will host a reception at Clarence House this Tuesday, Nov. 12 attended by the shortlisted authors of this year’s Booker Prize. The only thing is the reception has been cut short so as not to tire the queen out.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 was supposed to see Camilla pull double duty, but instead will only attend one of her two intended appearances. While Her Majesty will appear alongside her husband at a reception he’s hosting at Buckingham Palace, celebrating those who work in the British film and TV industry, she will no longer be attending the world premiere of Gladiator II later in the day. So Camilla won’t get to hobnob with the cast and crew, including Sir Ridley Scott, Paul Mescal, and Pedro Pascal.

A more personal blow will come on Thursday, Nov. 14 when Camilla has been deemed unable to accompany King Charles as he goes about his duties on an all-important day — his 76th birthday. To mark his milestone big day, the king will be opening the first two locations of his brand-new Coronation Food Hub initiative, which aims to aid the 13 million people in the U.K. facing food insecurity.

Missing a glitzy film premiere and her husband’s birthday activities will no doubt come as a blow, and show just how unwell she currently is, but the Palace has been keen to stress that there’s no cause for concern and Queen Camilla and her doctors are just following an abundance of caution.

“Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events,” reads the Palace’s official statement. “While this is a source of great disappointment to the Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week.”

