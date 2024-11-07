Queen Camilla health concerns receive major update as Buckingham Palace makes surprising announcement

This year has been a particularly rough one when it comes to the Royal Family’s health, so many were left alarmed when Queen Camilla was announced to have taken a turn of her own this week. In what is a busy period in the Royals’ social calendar, as this weekend marks Remembrance Sunday, Camilla was forced to pull out of her immediate upcoming public engagements.

Thankfully, perhaps having learned from the controversies caused earlier in 2024, when the decision to withhold information about Kate Middleton caused no end of speculation and intense intrigue on the internet, it was quickly confirmed what was ailing the wife of King Charles. Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement that the queen had come down with a chest infection, so while unfortunate it was not a cause for worry in the long-term.

In fact, maybe there was no need to be concerned in the first place as a surprising further announcement from the Palace confirms Camilla will be back on her feet in no time.

Queen Camilla’s health woes take unexpected turn with Royal Family’s latest announcement

We know that Queen Camilla won’t be appearing at any events this week as intended. Due to her doctors ordering her to recuperate in bed, she won’t be showing her face at the opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey or a Buckingham Palace reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes, both this Thursday. However, it seems the queen is swiftly on the mend as the Palace has already added several more social engagements to her itinerary… for as soon as next week!

According to the Palace, Camilla is all set to play hostess as soon as next Tuesday, as the queen is due to host a reception at Clarence House for the authors on this year’s Booker Prize shortlist, ahead of the prize winner being announced that evening. The next day, she and the king will likewise host a special reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the U.K.’s film and TV industry. Meanwhile, that night the pair will attend the star-studded London premiere of Gladiator II in Leicester Square, alongside director Sir Ridley Scott and stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, and Pedro Pascal.

That looks like a lot to dump on the queen’s lap when she’s freshly recovering from a chest infection, so the Palace, her doctors, and Camilla herself must be quite confident that she’ll be able to shake it off without any problems. As for her husband, Charles’ cancer treatment remains ongoing, as he resumed his weekly appointments as soon as the Royal couple returned from their recent back-to-back trips to Australia and Samoa. The last thing the family needs is for another long-term illness, so thankfully Camilla’s health concern is nothing too troubling.

The 77-year-old queen will also be seen in pre-recorded documentary special Behind Closed Doors, which will highlight Camilla’s dedication to supporting domestic violence charities. U.K. viewers can catch the documentary on ITV and ITVX on Nov. 11.

