‘You must never give into despair’: Apropos of nothing, here are five inspirational quotes to remind you to hold onto hope in the darkest times

We’re all collectively grappling with the outcome of Donald Trump’s shocking presidential election victory and for many voters, this has ushered in an understandable sense of dread.



After many gruelling months of a divisive and at times just plain bizarre race to the White House, the outcome has been delivered, but those disheartened by the idea of a second Trump presidency would do well to remember that there’s always a silver lining.

Kamala Harris told us so herself, during her graceful and optimistic concession speech that inspired as much as it stung. “Hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright,” the vice president told crowds at Howard University. “As long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

Kamala Harris addresses young people watching her concession speech.



In that same spirit, and driven by our need for the escapism provided by the fantasy genre, we’re sorting through five inspirational quotes from our favorite films and books. Peruse at your leisure, and if you get to the end and still feel despondent, let’s all book a one-way trip to one of these fantasy worlds and live there forever. Hopefully, those worlds won’t elect a certain Oompa Loompa.

“We are always more afraid than we wish to be, but we can always be braver than we expect.” — Robert Jordan, Lord of Chaos (The Wheel of Time)

Robert Lucas, author of fantasy book series The Wheel of Time, hit the nail on the head in Lord of Chaos. While the fear he mentions feels overwhelming, it’s never outdone by our own propensity to face it head-on. Hear that, Trump?

“There’s some good in this world, Mr. Frodo… and it’s worth fighting for.” — Samwise Gamgee – J.R.R. Tolkien The Two Towers

Leave it to Frodo to uncover a universal truth, and one that particularly resonates for those who voted for hope. Regardless of its success, Harris’ campaign was in itself a reminder of the goodness Samwise speaks of, and the fight we all put up in support of it.

“It is not our part to master all the tides of the world, but to do what is in us for the succour of those years wherein we are set, uprooting the evil in the fields that we know, so that those who live after may have clean earth to till.” — Gandalf – J.R.R. Tolkien, The Return of the King

"It is not our part to master all the tides of the world, but to do what is in us for the succour of those years wherein we are set, uprooting the evil in the fields that we know, so that those who live after may have clean earth to till."



In his infinite wisdom, Gandalf reminds us of our responsibility to make a positive difference in the world for posterity. While that responsibility at times feels like a burden, weighed down by you-know-who, it’s worth it for future generations.

“You must never give into despair… In the darkest times, hope is something you give yourself. That is the meaning of inner strength.” — Uncle Iroh – Avatar: The Last Airbender

The only thing that overwhelms us more than despair is hope, as The Last Airbender so eloquently reminds us. In these dark times, find the inner strength to gift yourself the power of hope, a force that no one (ahem, Trump), can stifle.

“I know it may be impossible to believe now, when everything is dark and broken, but you will survive this pain.” — Pierce Brown, Red Rising

It’s times like these, post-election, that remind us of life’s struggles, now most felt by American women and minorities. These struggles, as Red Rising tells us, are not only survivable, but provide the groundwork for growth and coming out better on the other side. That other side might be four years from now, but we will get there.

