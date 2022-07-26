To get a sense of just how popular Stranger Things is, you have to understand that there might not be a single person left standing in the world that doesn’t know who Joseph Quinn is.

The actor, who rose to prominence this year for his portrayal of Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Netflix’s sci-fi horror series, recently came on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and explained that the process of getting to the NBC Studios in New York for this appearance wasn’t smooth sailing. Fortunately, Quinn has found that Eddie has some sway these days.

“‘I very nearly didn’t make it. I was taken into, I guess what you could call, more of a dungeon,’ he said. ‘And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?’ I said, ‘I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.’And he didn’t believe me. One of his colleagues looked over at him, looked at me, and said: ‘Leave Eddie alone!’ And then [the colleague] said, ‘It’s Eddie from Stranger Things,’ and he was like, ‘You’re Eddie Munson?!'”

It looks like saving an entire town while delivering a Metallica rendition is enough to get you out of this sort of trouble, and thank goodness that it did, or else we wouldn’t have gotten this hilarious performance from the actor.

Given the extent of fan pleas for Eddie’s return, we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that the Duffer brothers are actually contemplating his resurrection at this point.

But alas, the final season of Stranger Things is a ways away, so even if Eddie does make a comeback, we have a long wait ahead of us yet.