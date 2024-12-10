‘A very life-altering, deep experience’: Guys, the MCU star who said goodbye in ‘Agatha All Along’ hopes to come back after all

Agatha All Along was one of the best series that the MCU has produced in a long time, and naturally, fans are hoping to see some of its core cast come back. Worry not, one of the most important players in the MCU series has confirmed their desire to return.

In Agatha All Along, we once again got to see Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness after her MCU debut during WandaVision. As the name suggests, this was Agatha’s show, and it gave us a satisfying look into her past, present, and even future within the greater Marvel universe.

During a recent interview, the actress said that the season finale of Agatha All Along was a satisfying way to say goodbye to her character, which had some MCU diehards panicking that it would be the last we see of her on-screen despite the cliffhanger conclusion. Fortunately, the star has confirmed with Deadline that yes, she has hopes to come back.

“I think I meant that we were very satisfied by the way that Agatha All Along ended the arc of that story being told there. I think everyone would be thrilled to come back, of course, in any capacity. It was a very life-altering, deep experience in Atlanta, Georgia, with just this very small cast on the soundstage, day after day after day.”

While it’s great to have confirmation that the road may not be over for Agatha yet, it shouldn’t really be any major surprise, since the finale of Agatha All Along had its titular star and Wiccan setting out on a new mission, which will more than likely be picked up on in a future MCU project.

In a time where superhero fatigue seems to have set in, Agatha All Along still managed to perform exceptionally well, landing both an audience and critic rating in the 80% range on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s nothing to scoff at. For perspective, the prior MCU show, Echo, only managed to get a 60% audience score, with critics favoring the series slightly more.

Where Agatha shows up again is anybody’s guess at this stage. Realistically, it will most likely be in another MCU show, perhaps even a second season of Agatha All Along. However, given the scope of the MCU, it’s always possible she could appear in an Avengers team-up, though that seems less likely as her story remains smaller scale than the threat that the universe’s greatest defenders typically tackle.

While a lot of new characters were seemingly killed during Agatha All Along, there were two others who joined Agatha in surviving the action. Those are Joe Locke’s Wiccan, and Sasheer Zamata’s Jennifer Kale. Hopefully, wherever we see Agatha next, we’ll also get to see these two incredible stars back as well.

If you haven’t yet had the chance to see this most recent MCU show, you can stream all episodes on Disney Plus right now.

